Elections

Home » News » South Africa » Elections

Avatar photo

By Carien Grobler

Deputy Digital Editor

2 minute read

29 May 2024

04:28 pm

100-year-old voter stays loyal to DA, hopes for improvement in SA

100-year-old Joe Schloms says he has voted in every election since he was eligible to vote.

100 year old voter Joe Schloms Durban elections DA

100-year-old Joe Schloms after he cast his vote at the Northwood Boys High School in Durban on Wednesday. Picture: Carien Grobler

On Wednesday morning, before they left their home in Durban to vote, Lynn Schloms had to sew a button to her husband’s pants.

“I couldn’t get the tread through the hole in the needle, so he did it for me. He just turned 100, but is still in very good health.”

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

Joe and Lynn voted at the Northwood Boys High School in Durban, just after DA leader John Steenhuisen cast his vote at the same voting station.

ALSO READ: ‘You’re not on the roll!’: IEC scrambles to find UDM leader Bantu Holomisa’s voting station

Despite his age, Joe walked to the voting station from the car and spoke to the media after placing his ballot in the box.

In good spirits, Joe told The Citizen that he voted for the good of the country. When asked what he would like to see improve in South Africa, he said he doesn’t want anything to change. “I would just like to see the country improve when ruled by a good cabinet.”

Joe has voted in every election since he was eligible to vote.

ALSO READ: IEC says everyone will get chance to cast ballot despite issues experienced at voting stations

On load shedding, service delivery and corruption in the country, he said: “It doesn’t affect me, because I’m very much relaxed and I don’t do anything anymore. Things like that don’t worry me anymore.”

He doesn’t hold back about who he voted for. Since the foundation of the party, he has always voted for the DA, Joe says with a smile.

“They are the party I believe should be in power,” he concluded.

Read more on these topics

Democratic Alliance (DA) Durban Editor’s Choice National and provincial elections voting

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Elections 100-year-old voter stays loyal to DA, hopes for improvement in SA
Elections IEC says everyone will get chance to cast ballot despite issues experienced at voting stations
Elections WATCH: ‘People of SA will give ANC firm majority in elections’ – Ramaphosa
Local Soccer WATCH: Khumalo slams Chiefs players for lacking personality
Elections Elections 2024: These are the battlegrounds you need to watch

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES