MK Parliamentary caucus ‘qualitatively superior in skill sets compared to other parties in SA’ – Shivambu [VIDEO]

Shivambu said the MK party has the capabilities to run government

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party national organiser Floyd Shivambu said the MK Party Parliamentary caucus is “qualitatively superior in skill sets compared to any other political party in the country.”

Shivambu was speaking to author and broadcaster Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh on Saturday since he joined former President Jacob Zuma’s new party.

He resigned from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in August and joined the MK party saying he “only wanted to serve.”

Watch Floyd Shivambu speak about the skills set of the MK Parliamentary caucus

“It is a decision that I have taken and I believe it will add value to the progressive forces in South Africa”, he said at the time.

‘MK superior’

Shivambu said Zuma’s MK party is the top political party in South Africa.

“I think that uMkhonto weSizwe party is the most important political party in South Africa’s politics now, and it needed to take the direction and the shape that it’s taking now upon realizing that there’s been so many external attempts to destabilize it.”

Shivambu said he had no regrets about joining MK party as there are “ brilliant comrades within the Parliamentary caucus.”

“The manner in which the parliamentary caucus of uMkhonto weSizwe and the organization, you will see that there is extremely brilliant comrades in uMkhonto weSizwe at all levels. In terms of Parliamentary caucus, uMkhonto weSizwe has got the best caucus as compared to all other caucuses.

“So the skill set that you find in uMkhonto weSizwe is qualitatively much superior than what you find in the ANC, you wound find in the EFF and you would find in the DA. Within the DA is a team of illiterates,” Shivambu said.

‘MK can run government’

Shivambu added that the MK party has the capabilities to run government.

“if you were to say to the MK party take government tomorrow, they will run government efficiently and without confusion. They’re not going to learn as to how government must run efficiently, responsibly and in a manner that will impact on the lives of people most positively.”

Shivambu said the only “weakness” the MK party members and leaders had was that no one had any “experience in forming a successful political party, not even Zuma.”

Joining MK party

Shivambu said the reason he joined the MK Party was to “get an opportunity to change a wrong narrative, which for some reason we had fallen into as a left activist in South Africa”

He revealed that some EFF leaders knew that he was leaving for the MK Party.

“Some obviously came to beg me and said ‘please don’t tell the president [Malema]’. The president did not know and I did not see the need to talk to him about it. I canvassed the perspective with everyone else and when I literally communicated the decision, they said ‘ please don’t tell him that we knew throughout that you were going to take this progressive decision so he doesn’t look at us with doubt.”

Shivambu claimed that he was “wrongly mobilized against Zuma” as the “most corrupt leader, the state capture and all sorts of “nonsensical characterization.”

