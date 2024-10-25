Amantle Samane murder: ‘He’s supposed to be in Mozambique,’ says police minister as suspect appears in court

Senzo Mchunu referred to Amantle Samane's rape and murder as a 'devastating' tragedy.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu says he was overwhelmed with anger in court as he faced the Mozambican suspect linked to the murder of six-year-old Amantle Samane.

The accused, Pethe Sara Simao, made his initial appearance in the Protea Glen Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Simao was arrested in Soweto on Wednesday in connection with the young girl’s death.

The 24-year-old man now faces four charges – including rape, murder, kidnapping, and contravention of the Immigration Act.

Amantle Samane murder case postponed

On Friday, the court granted the media permission to broadcast proceedings in the high-profile case.

The defence wanted to prevent media coverage, arguing that the accused’s identity, face, and potential case outcomes should remain confidential.

However, Magistrate Tshepiso Maepa dismissed the request.

The prosecution later informed the court of its intent to oppose bail for the Mozambican national, citing his status as an illegal immigrant and the severity of the charges.

Maepa postponed the case to 1 November for a formal bail hearing.

“Bail remains opposed by the state. You will be in custody without any bail,” the presiding officer said.

Police Minister bemoans Amantle Samane murder

Speaking to media outside the court, Mchunu referred to Samane’s murder as a “major” and “devastating” tragedy.

“It was even hard to look at this fellow in court because when you look at him you are overcome by emotions; you are overcome by a sense of anger,” he told reporters.

The minister lamented the fact that the suspect was undocumented.

“He is not supposed to be in South Africa, he is supposed to be in Mozambique. He doesn’t have any papers to be here, so you have this illegal foreigner who comes to our country and does all the things that he did,” Mchunu said.

He stated that the Mozambican national should not be granted bail, but acknowledged that the suspect has a legal right “on paper” to seek his release.

“It is terrible what he did, we have no words to describe,” the minister continued.

Mchunu praised the police and the Orlando East community for their efforts in apprehending the suspect.

“We have no doubt that they have done a sterling job. On the side of justice, we are encouraging them there must be no room here for any bail and for this case to derail in whatever way.

“We are very confident that we are going to see the case through together with this fellow until he is taken to judgment.”

What happened to 6 year old Amantle Samane is a travesty, no parent, no one should ever have to go through that. pic.twitter.com/jWqVCPdfLt October 25, 2024

‘Crime can’t be out of control’

Mchunu also spoke about the public’s distrust of the police, urging communities not to take matters into their own hands.

“We understand the sentiment, but we can’t accept a situation where people say we don’t trust police, we don’t want to work with them because they are law enforcement.

“They are the only ones who are legitimate. If there are reasons why they don’t trust this or that policeman, they must talk to us, we will fix whatever is broken [and] weak.

“As a collective, the South African police are doing a good job. People on social media are venting their anger saying ‘crime is out of control’… crime can’t be out of control [because] every breach of law, every incident is traced by the very same police, who people want to say they can’t be trusted.”

The minister confirmed that the landlords of the Mozambican national are currently under criminal investigation for allegedly harbouring an illegal immigrant.

“I am aware of that case, the police are handing that particular case… and they need time to work on it.”

On Thursday, Gauteng Police Commissioner Tommy Mthombeni revealed that Simao held a Mozambican passport set to expire in 2027.

The suspect entered South Africa in 2022, but never returned to his home country legally.