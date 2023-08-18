WATCH: ‘We are having twins’ – Gogo Maweni announces pregnancy

Gogo Maweni and her husband, Sabelo Magube, have been blessed - twice!

Congratulations are in order for Gogo Maweni, following the announcement she is pregnant with twins.

The reality TV star spilled the tea on DJ Sbu’s podcast, The Hustlers Corner, recently.

“Soon we’re going to add two more babies to the list… We’re having twins. This was supposed to be a secret until the bump came out,” she said.

She said her and partner conceived via In vitro fertilization, commonly known as IVF.

“We work so hard, and the reason we work so hard is to be able to afford certain things. There’s IVF. You go, and they take out your egg for the first month, then they take out your egg for the second month, and then they put it back. I went to a gynaecologist and asked to be referred for IVF, and we’re here now.”

Our marriage is not perfect – Gogo Maweni

Gogo Maweni also touched on her marriage with Sabelo, saying it is not perfect, but it is built with love.

“Our marriage is not perfect, but it’s built with love, and that’s the most important thing… A lot of people can say whatever they want to say about us, but he is my pillar. I don’t care what people say. At this point in time, we are stronger than ever,” she said.

She said she and her husband sat down and discussed having more kids after she felt like her time to have kids was over.

“I said if you want kids, I’m not going to go through pregnancy every time. This was a serious conversation in our household because you’re talking to somebody who has children already.

“We sat down, and he said I really want kids and I really love you and want kids with you. I didn’t understand at first, and I didn’t want it, but after you sit down and talk, you hear him out. I said okay, fine.”

