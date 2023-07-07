Gogo Maweni catches a scammer red handed

By Lineo Lesemane

Gogo Maweni has opened a case at the Durban Central Police Station after she got scammed thousands.

The reality TV star revealed on her Instagram stories that she caught the person that has been stealing from her business.

Maweni said the culprit had been collecting her products using fraudulent proofs of payments.

“Today was definitely not her day. I was at my store. I went through my business bank statement none of those proofs of payments are legit.”

She added: “People will honestly push you to do things. I’m on my way to open a fraud case at the police station. She’s been collecting my product producing fraudulent proof of payments from 8k, 5k, 4.5k, and 4.5k she’s been collecting.

Gogo Maweni Instagram stories screenshots.

A video of Gogo Maweni confronting the scammer has also made rounds on social media.

“I am tired of people coming here and stealing my money, stealing the clients’ money and my products. I am going to open a case for you,” she says in the video as the lady keeps apologising.

ALSO READ: ‘A deadbeat of epic proportions’: Gogo Maweni drags SK Khoza on podcast

Gogo Maweni gives back

She posted a video on Instagram, announcing that she will start delivering food and other things to the beneficiaries tomorrow.

She had shared a few days ago that she was looking for families in need, asking her followers to help her identify them.

“Hey guys, just a quick update. I had posted previously that I am going to surprise families or organisations with clothes, funds, school fees and groceries. So now I am in Durban, and tomorrow I will be in Richard’s Bay to actually deliver all those things I would have purchased today.”

She revealed that other traditional healers have also decided to come on board and lend a helping hand.

She added: “Yes, it’s a little thing, but at the end of the day, at least we are coming together, and we are doing something for kids. So tomorrow it’s going to be amazing, and I can’t wait to see kids smile and happy as I do what I do best, which is giving back.”

NOW READ: Mixed reactions as Dj Maphorisa allegedly confiscates the cars he bought for Thuli Phongolo