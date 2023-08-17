‘We appreciate this soft landing’: Sibu Mpanza overwhelmed by donations to bury his mom

The content creator has thanked his fans for the overwhelming response to his plea for assistance to bury his mother.

Sibu Mpanza has thanked his followers for helping him with funds to bury his mother. Picture: sibumpanza/Instagram

After pleading for donations to bury his mother through a video about a week ago, YouTuber Sibu Mpanza has been overwhelmed by various contributors who came through for him and his family.

“As the Mpanza siblings we are positively overwhelmed with the outpouring of kindness we have been shown by you over the past few days; we cannot express our gratitude enough,” wrote the content creator on social media.

Mpanza took to his YouTube channel to ask for donations and open up about his mother’s brutal murder. This was after receiving a call from his young sister telling him that his mother had been shot at a stop street just a few meters away from their neighbourhood, en route to dropping off her grandkids at school and head to work herself at a nearby school where she teaches.

Grateful

“Thank you to your donations, our mother will soon be on her way home to be laid to rest with her parents. No words could describe our appreciation as a family.”

In the initial video shared by Sibu about a week ago, he had implored his followers to give anything they could afford, saying even R10 would go far.

“Thank you again for your selfless donations and services offered. While our lives will never be the same, we greatly appreciate this soft landing during the most painful week of our lives.”

Sibu concluded by saying they as a family they hope their mother’s killers are brought to justice.

A suspected hit

“Granny shot dead while driving grandchildren to school in Philippi East,” read a newspaper headline following the killing of Sibu’s mother. The crime happened at the height of the Western Cape taxi strike.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has said that crime increased in Cape Town during the eight-day strike.

The murder of Sibu’s mother, when detailed, reeks of it being a hit. “I won’t go into all the details because it is an investigation, but for the sake of transparency I will tell you this” said Sibu in the video detailing how the crime happened.

“She left [the house] at the same time she always leaves and uses the same route she always uses and, on their way, less than 10 minutes after they had left the house, they stopped at a Stop Street and they were cut off by a cab which is completely normal,” said Sibu.

“Until somebody got out of the backseat of the car and pointed a gun at my mother. The man then proceeded to shoot her five times get back into the car and left [sic].”

Speaking to IOL Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said they were investigating the motive behind the attack. “The circumstances surrounding the incident cited in your inquiry are still under investigation, said Swartbooi.

The intersection where Sibu’s mother was killed is synonymous with criminal activity such hijackings. Sibu’s mother was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel.

The Citizen tried to reach out to Sibu Mpanza but had not received a response at the time of publishing.

