Wendy Williams in over R10 million tax debt amid health struggles − reports

Legal documents reportedly show that the US government placed a claim on Wendy’s New York apartment in January.

American TV star Wendy Williams is reportedly on the verge of losing her home due to her tax woes.

Wendy is popularly known for hosting the global hit TV talk show, The Wendy Williams Show.

According to numerous reports, Wendy owes $568 451.57 (about R10 million) in taxes for 2019 and 2021.

TMZ reports that legal documents show the US government placed a claim on Wendy’s New York apartment in January.

She reportedly bought the apartment in 2021 for $4.5 million.

Wendy Williams’ Ongoing Health Struggles

Last month, Wendy opened up about her aphasia and frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

In a statement obtained by People magazine, Wendy expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and support she has received since sharing her diagnosis.

“I want to say I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

“Let me say, wow! Your response has been overwhelming. The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion,” she said.

Wendy added that she hopes that other people who are also battling with FTD may benefit from her story.

She added: “I want to also thank the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration for their kind words of support and their extraordinary efforts to raise awareness of FTD.

“I continue to need personal space and peace to thrive. Please just know that your positivity and encouragement are deeply appreciated.”

