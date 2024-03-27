What some of your favourite celebrities will be getting up to this Easter Weekend

While some celebrities have to work this Easter, others will use the opportunity to spend time with loved ones.

These South Africa celebrities have shared their plans for the upcoming Easter Weekend. Picture: Supplied

There are a variety of ways in which people spend their holidays.

While others see it as a time to simply rest, some people use the opportunity to spend time with loved ones or view it as an opportune time for a family event like a wedding.

The Easter Weekend is no different. Premised on the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the Christian holiday takes place this weekend and celebrities are no different in their variety of plans for the long weekend.

Celebs’ Easter plans

DJ Sabby

“Growing up in a Christian home, I think it’s very important that my son understands the meaning behind the Easter holidays,” said Metro FM’s DJ Sabby.

The broadcaster said he still feels like a new dad and with his child not at school, he uses such days to spend time with him and the rest of his family.

“This has become a very exciting moment for me. There’s a moment of learning and a moment of being together as a family.”

“Easter has become a time when we are creating our tradition as a family around this time of year.”

Carol Ofori

Another TV and radio personality Carol Afori who resides in Durban will be heading to Joburg for the Easter Weekend and said she also uses this time for spiritual upliftment.

“For us, Good Friday and Easter Sunday is church time. We go to church, observe what the meaning of the day is and then all get together and have lunch as a family,” she averred.

“I also plan to spend as much time with my sister and her family, as well as my parents, before heading back to Durban towards the end of the long weekend.”

Marc Lottering

With people getting time to kick-back and indulge on leisure, this creates opportunity for entertainers and comedian Marc Lottering will be working.

Lottering, who was recently announced as this year’s Hall Of Fame award recipient at the Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards next month, will be performing his stand up show So I Wrote That Musical for the last time at the Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees in Oudtshoorn.

The show was recently nominated for a Naledi Award.

Alex Jay

“My Easter weekend will see me working and standing in on Breakfast with Martin Bester on Jacaranda FM,” said Jay.

“This is such a great family time, and I love hanging out with everyone on air, and then heading home to hang out with my family.”

The seasoned broadcaster said he’ll also spend time with his dog, Quincy.

“And as long as you can keep the Easter eggs away from him, you know it’s going to be a good one.”

Kim Jayde

“The most important thing to me in life is my family. I’ve built my own little family in Joburg,” said media personality and businesswoman, Kim Jayde. She said she was planning on having Sunday lunch with her boyfriend and some friends.

“That’s what true happiness is – being surrounded by people you love.”

