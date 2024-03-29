Easter road crash: Two traffic officials were injured in taxi collision on the N3

The incident occurred at the Mooi River offramp on Friday.

Two traffic officials were injured after being struck by a minibus taxi on the N3. Image: Arrive Alive.

Two traffic officials were struck by a minibus taxi while on duty on the N3, sustaining multiple injuries.

The accident occurred at the Mooi River offramp on Friday afternoon.

Both officials were seriously injured and required urgent advanced life support treatment, before they were transported to hospital.

The traffic officials have been admitted to a level 1 trauma hospital for further care.

Fatal collision

In another incident, three people were killed and seven were injured when a motor vehicle collided with a light utility vehicle on the corner of R55 and Lochner Road in Centurion, Gauteng.

The fatal collision occurred in the early hours of Friday morning.

Upon arrival at the scene, emergency personnel found seven people lying by the roadside and five entrapped in the vehicle.

“A multi-discipline rescue effort was initiated, and the jaws of life were used to free patients from the wreckage. Two people were transported to the hospital with moderate injuries, and five other people were transported in critical condition,” Arrive Alive reported.

N1 Roadblock

Meanwhile, Limpopo MEC for Transport, MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae attended to the N1 North-bound on Friday.

The MEC joined an early morning roadblock to inspect vehicle roadworthiness, as part of her department’s Easter Road Safety Campaign.

While most road users felt the roadblock caused unnecessary delays, Letsoha-Mathae thinks otherwise. Instead, she explained that the purpose of the roadblocks was to reduce crime and improve road safety.

After screening 570 vehicles for expired license discs and poor tyre conditions, alongside spotting motorists with expired driver’s licenses – 28 cases were issued, resulting in R18 250 worth of fines.

Thus far, 11 minibuses for driving without a Public Drivers Permit (PDP) and operating without valid licenses. Three buses were also impounded.

Meanwhile, two motorists were arrested for driving with a fake driver’s license and transporting undocumented passengers.

According to Arrive Alive, a total of 48 illegal immigrants were arrested on Thursday. Two minor children, including four teenagers were unaccounted for.

“One bus that left Zimbabwe (Harare) on Thursday was stopped and half of the passengers didn’t have documents.”

