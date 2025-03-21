Why Kate Middleton withheld cancer details

As the anniversary of her diagnosis nears, we explore the profound impact of Kate's diagnosis and her decision to keep her type of cancer private.

Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis, revealed on 22 March 2024, shocked the world, sparking an outpouring of support.

Yet, the palace withheld the type of cancer she had.

As the anniversary nears, we look into the reasons behind the profound impact of her diagnosis and her decision to withhold the specific type of cancer.

Prince William’s emotional reaction to Kate’s diagnosis

Prince William’s reaction to Kate’s diagnosis was deeply emotional. Former royal aide Jason Knauf revealed on 60 Minutes Australia that William was “absolutely awful. It’s the lowest I’ve ever seen him.” He added that the couple wanted to wait to share the news publicly until they had told their children and handled the situation as a family.

Watch the interview here:

No disclosure of cancer type

Kensington Palace responded to media inquiries, stating, “We will not be sharing any further private medical information. The Princess has a right to medical privacy, as we all do.” This echoed a similar approach by Buckingham Palace when King Charles revealed his cancer diagnosis earlier in 2024.

In a heartfelt video, Kate shared, “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery… The surgery was successful, but tests revealed cancer. My medical team advised me to undergo chemotherapy, and I’m in the early stages of treatment.”

The hashtag #WhereIsKateMiddleton quickly faded as she explained her absence from royal duties. She later expressed gratitude for the support, saying, “Despite everything, I enter this new phase of recovery with hope and appreciation for life. To all those on their own cancer journey, I stand with you, side by side, hand in hand.”

Kate’s journey towards the future

By June, Kate shared her “good and bad days” during chemotherapy, but her strength shone through as she attended public events like Trooping the Colour. She admitted to feeling weak on the bad days but embraced the stronger ones. In January 2025, she revealed she was in remission, looking forward to a bright future.

Watch the message here:

