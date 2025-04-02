‘I don’t want a handout’ says veteran actress Nandi Nyembe as she reveals financial struggles

“I need to work. If I’m sitting here, it’s not like my brain is dead. Give me a script and I’ll show you,” said the actress

veteran actress Nandi Nyembe has been forced to ask for donations. Picture: nandinyembe/Instagram

Veteran actress Nandi Nyembe has become the latest South African actor whose financial struggles have been revealed, prompting a call for donations in her support.

“It’s hard, this industry. Now I feel it, I really do feel it,” said the actress who has more than 50 years of acting experience.

“Now I’m at a level where I have to ask people to please donate. But I’m not that kind of person,” said the 75-year-old.

The instantly recognisable actor was speaking in a video shared by media personality and disability activist Masingita Masunga on her Facebook page.

In the video, Nyembe expresses disappointment in not being able to make a living. However, she also displays her internal conflict in having to beg for assistance, despite still being able to work.

“I don’t like it because I can do things myself. I don’t want a handout… ’oh shame man’Nandi’, I don’t want a handout. Maybe some little groceries,” she said.

Masunga comments in the video from behind the camera, agreeing with Nyembe that a person can’t live only on handouts.

‘Give me a script and I’ll show you’ – Nandi Nyembe

Nyembe also mentions actress Brenda Ngxoli, who received more than R100 000 in donations after posting a video detailing her family’s struggles. Mandisi Tshingana initiated Ngxoli’s crowdfunding.

“I need to work. If I’m sitting here, it’s not like my brain is dead. Give me a script and I’ll show you that this brain is so alive,” she said, while sitting on a wheelchair.

The former Soul City actress said it was only her knees and legs that gave her issues, pointing to her head and saying, “Here, I will show you how a person works”.

Nyembe said she shot the recent season of the Showmax series Adulting from a wheelchair. “I was spinning this thing, whistling,” she said, bursting into laughter.

“Don’t think because I’m sitting on this wheelchair that it’s done with me. No!”

Industry plight

Nyembe said she can’t pay for medical aid when she doesn’t have any income. “What are you going to pay it with, every month?” asked the actress.

Masunga asked Nyembe how long she has been in the industry to which the actress said “53 years, I started when I was 21 years old.”

Nyembe said there have been artists who received as much as R100 000 from Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie.

“But when you don’t have any luck like me – because those people are lucky. They were able to do their things with the money that everyone was supposed to get because [the money] is for artists, so why are they being selective?” asked Nyembe.

