‘The Penguin’ actress in ‘sort of state of shock’ after receiving first Golden Globe nomination [VIDEO]

The Penguin is based on the DC Comics character of the same name.

Cristin Milioti has bagged a Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of Sofia Gigante on The Penguin. Picture: Manny Carabel/Getty Images

US actress Cristin Milioti who starred in the TV series The Penguin has bagged a first-ever Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of Sofia Gigante on the hit series.

“I’ve sort of just been in a sort of state of shock,” said Milioti speaking to US publication People.

Milioti was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television while leading character Colin Farrell (Oz Cobb) is nominated in the male category.

“It’s always so thrilling when you feel that something that you loved to make gets celebrated in such a big way, and also alongside people who have shaped your life,” averred Milioti.

The series is also nominated in the Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television categories. This makes it the first DC series to receive a nomination at the Golden Globe Awards in that category.

Developed by Lauren LeFranc for HBO, The Penguin is based on the DC Comics character of the same name; it is a spin-off from The Batman (2022).

Set after the events of the film, the series follows Oz Cobb’s rise to power in Gotham City’s criminal underworld. Its eight episodes had viewers hooked on Oz Cobb’s story each week.

The awards are expected to be hosted on 5 January 2025 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel and will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser.

Milioti the thespian

Milioti said she was still trying to process being nominated alongside the calibre of actors.

“To look at the women that I’m nominated with, I sort of can’t process it,” she said.

Other nominees in the category include Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer), Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country), Sofía Vergara (Griselda), Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans) and Kate Winslet (The Regime).

Earlier this year, South African actress Marié Botha spoke to The Citizen about being on the TV show, where she played the character of Magpie in the fourth episode.

Botha appears only in three scenes in the episode but they’re all significant because of how they relate to Milioti’s character on the show.

Describing working with Milioti, Botha said she was in awe of her professionalism on set.

“She’s so nice, she’s like the kindest funniest person. It’s so cool to see the contrast because she just clicks in as soon as we start acting. She’s very dialled and focused,” Botha shared.

“I’m a guest star right, so my responsibility is to support the lead actress and her journey throughout the episode and this episode is about Sofia Falcone’s spiral and how uncomfortable and traumatising Arkham Asylum is,” shared Botha.

“I really worked hard on my three scenes and really drove deep. It’s actually almost magic if you get two actors together who want to play off each other, that was really special,” averred the Mzansi actress.

The Golden Globes

The Golden Globes were announced on Monday by comedic actor Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut.

Ariana Grande received her first-ever Golden Globe nomination for her performance in Wicked, while Selena Gomez earned two nominations across the television and motion picture categories for her performances in Only Murders in the Building and Emilia Pérez, respectively.

