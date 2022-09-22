Comic Con Africa 2022 takes off with Hot AF Wings

Devina Haripersad

It is Day 1 at the biggest Pop-Culture and Gaming Festival in Africa, and attendees are out there in full force. Thursday has already saw scores of people out there, bring the heat with their cosplay.

Speaking of bringing the heat, KFC has officially kicked off its Hot AF Wings challenge. If you are a gamer who can handle spicy food then this one is for you. It’s being held at the Kentucky Town stall.

Contestants have to make their way there and sign up to play the game. The four players with the top score at the end of the days will be selected and will battle it out between 5 and 6 on the main stage by eating hot wings.

But there are various levels of hotness. And these wings just get hotter and hotter until one of them just can’t handle it any more.

Gamers are already at, taking on the spiciest challenge yet.

If you’re into collectables, there’s a lot on display. Most notably is the stall by Symbiote. Symbiote delivers the highest quality premium collectibles. Prices range from R5 800 to around R110 000.

The collectibles are the Symbiote stall at Comic Con Africa 2022.

Cosplayers were also stepping up their game this year, flexing their creative flare.

Attendees at Comic Con Africa 2022.

A cosplayer struts her stuff for the cameras.

Even the younger ones brought the heat with their cosplay.

Kids Con returns to Comic Con

It’s a festival for kids, by kids, and will be part of the entire Comic Con Africa weekend at the Johannesburg Expo Centre.

There was much to tons to entertain the little ones at the con.

Kids were geared up for some healthy competition throughout the jam-packed weekend as soon as the Nintendo consoles went on. Setting new high scores was the order of the day and they certainly stepped it up at the a Just Dance Challenge.

It’s the Nintendo Switch stall at Kids Con 2022.

Children danced it out at the Just Dance 2022 challenge.

The FNS campus also brought its robot, encouraging children to get involved in coding and robotics.