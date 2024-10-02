Pirates of the Caribbean star Brenton Thwaites loves SA

Thousands of fans flocked to the ultimate pop culture and gaming festival held at the Johannesburg Expo Centre last week.

Pirates of the Caribbean star Brenton Thwaites expressed his excitement about meeting fans at Comic Con Africa.

While the exact number is unclear, thousands of fans flocked to the ultimate pop culture and gaming festival held at the Johannesburg Expo Centre last week.

The four-day sold-out event brought together fans from all walks of life, celebrating their shared passion for comics, gaming, cosplay, anime, and all things pop culture.

Connecting with the continent

Thwaites, who lives in Australia, and was among the stars at the event, said he was thrilled to be in South Africa.

The star fondly recalled his experiences in South Africa including learning Afrikaans, sharing his favourite swear words and watching the Springboks play against the Wallabies.

“It was amazing to connect with a whole different continent. Seeing the positive reactions from South African fans is really special.” He fondly recalled filming his first lead role in The Giver in South Africa, adding that it’s one of his favourite countries.

“This year was nothing short of extraordinary,” said one fan, echoing the sentiments of thousands who celebrated the festival’s fifth live iteration.

This year, streaming giants Disney+ and Netflix brought activations that immersed attendees in iconic shows like Agatha All Along and Squid Game, while Nu Metro’s pop-up cinema debuted a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience for movie lovers.

ALSO READ: Pirates of the Caribbean’s Brenton Thwaites to attend Comic Con Africa

Cosplay

The main stage became a hub of excitement with live entertainment, including DJ Elliot, who energised the crowd throughout the weekend. International guests such as Lou Ferrigno, Joe Manganiello, and Thwaites took to the stage, sharing personal stories and engaging with thrilled fans.

The Comic Con Africa Championships of Cosplay crowned Blu Rohbot Studios as the overall winner, earning them the chance to represent Africa at C2E2 in Chicago.

This year’s event featured gaming on a whole new level, from intense eSports tournaments to interactive gaming zones. Telkom’s Home of Gaming was the epicentre of competitive action, with teams vying for a share of the R300,000 prize pool.

The Punishers emerged victorious in the Telkom VS Masters CS2 competition, thrilling fans with their skill and strategy.

Kids Con

KidsCon also returned in full force, providing a dedicated space for young fans to meet their favourite characters like Mario & Luigi and LEGO characters, while interactive play zones and the NCPD’s Marvel Superhero Training Academy empowered the next generation of heroes.

The Comic Con Africa organisers took pride in implementing fan feedback from previous years, expanding aisles in Artist Alley, and creating more spread-out experiences for a smoother, more enjoyable festival.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ross Marquand loving SA and Comic Con Africa