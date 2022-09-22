Multimedia

Michel Bega
Multimedia Editor
1 minute read
22 Sep 2022
10:30 pm

GALLERY: Attendees bring the heat with cosplay at Comic Con Africa

Michel Bega

Day 1 of Comic Con Africa, the continent’s biggest Pop-Culture and Gaming Festival, saw attendees coming out in full force at the Johannesburg Expo Centre at Nasrec.

comic con africa
Statuettes are seen on display at Comic Con Africa, 22 September 2022, at the Johannesburg Expo Centre at Nasrec. Comic Con is a pop culture and gaming festival which runs till 25 September. Picture: Michel Bega

