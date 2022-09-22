GALLERY: Attendees bring the heat with cosplay at Comic Con Africa

Day 1 of Comic Con Africa, the continent’s biggest Pop-Culture and Gaming Festival, saw attendees coming out in full force at the Johannesburg Expo Centre at Nasrec.
Statuettes are seen on display at Comic Con Africa, 22 September 2022, at the Johannesburg Expo Centre at Nasrec. Comic Con is a pop culture and gaming festival which runs till 25 September. Picture: Michel Bega
Rob Johannsen, dressed as Power, poses for a photograph at Comic Con Africa, 22 September 2022, at the Johannesburg Expo Centre at Nasrec. Comic Con is a pop culture and gaming festival which runs till 25 September. Picture: Michel Bega
Yvette van der Berg, dressed as Medusa, poses for a photograph with a Lego display at Comic Con Africa, 22 September 2022, at the Johannesburg Expo Centre at Nasrec. Comic Con is a pop culture and gaming festival which runs till 25 September. Picture: Michel Bega
Cynthia Matuba, dressed as Shuri from Wakanda, poses for a photograph at Comic Con Africa, 22 September 2022, at the Johannesburg Expo Centre at Nasrec. Comic Con is a pop culture and gaming festival which runs till 25 September. Picture: Michel Bega
Jan-Louis Dercksen dressed as Spider-Man poses for a photograph at Comic Con Africa, 22 September 2022, at the Johannesburg Expo Centre at Nasrec. Comic Con is a pop culture and gaming festival which runs till 25 September. Picture: Michel Bega
Jade Bayes of GS Cosplay, dressed as Mew Maid Zakuro from Tokyo Mew Mew, poses for a photograph at Comic Con Africa, 22 September 2022, at the Johannesburg Expo Centre at Nasrec. Comic Con is a pop culture and gaming festival which runs till 25 September. Picture: Michel Bega
Attendees of Comic Con Africa are seen dressed in costumes, 22 September 2022, at the Johannesburg Expo Centre at Nasrec. Comic Con is a pop culture and gaming festival which runs till 25 September. Picture: Michel Bega
From left, Mila Erasmus, Rene Haasbroek and Rohan Haasbroek, as characters from Attack on Titan, pose for a photograph at Comic Con Africa, 22 September 2022, at the Johannesburg Expo Centre at Nasrec. Comic Con is a pop culture and gaming festival which runs till 25 September. Picture: Michel Bega
Ashley Tittley, left, dressed as Harley Quinn, and Natalie Hammond, dressed as Kocho Shinobu from Demon Slayer, pose for a photograph at Comic Con Africa, 22 September 2022, at the Johannesburg Expo Centre at Nasrec. Comic Con is a pop culture and gaming festival which runs till 25 September. Picture: Michel Bega
Gremlin, dressed as Dabi from My Hero Academia, poses for a photograph at Comic Con Africa, 22 September 2022, at the Johannesburg Expo Centre at Nasrec. Comic Con is a pop culture and gaming festival which runs till 25 September. Picture: Michel Bega
Jako, left, and Abigail Kersop pose for a photograph at Comic Con Africa, 22 September 2022, at the Johannesburg Expo Centre at Nasrec. Comic Con is a pop culture and gaming festival which runs till 25 September. Picture: Michel Bega
Attendees of Comic Con Africa are seen dressed as characters from the Star Wars franchise, 22 September 2022, at the Johannesburg Expo Centre at Nasrec. Comic Con is a pop culture and gaming festival which runs till 25 September. Picture: Michel Bega