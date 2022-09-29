Video: Deadpool 3 teaser trailer confirms Wolverine’s return

Kaunda Selisho

The official teaser for Deadpool 3 has just dropped and fans of the franchise are excited about the confirmation that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine.

“Hey everyone, we’re extremely sad to have missed D23 but we’ve been working really hard on the next Deadpool film for a good long while now…” said Ryan Reynolds, bringing the signature comedic energy he has lent to the role all these years.

Quick explainer video that tackles…

1) Timeline questions

2) Logan canon

3) MCU FAQ

pic.twitter.com/50lBsfYS5p— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 28, 2022

D23 is the name of the official Disney Fan Club for The Walt Disney Company. The name D23 refers to D for Disney and 23 for 1923, which is the year Walt Disney founded the company.

D23 was founded in 2009, and the organisation is known mainly for its biennial exposition event, the D23 Expo.

Deadpool 3 teaser trailer

Sitting on a couch in what looks like a traditional double-story American home, Ryan continues speaking in the Deadpool 3 teaser trailer while an obscured figure walks past in the background, before heading upstairs.

“Every Deadpool needs to stand out and stand apart,” he says, explaining what they have been trying to do with each film.

“… and I, uh, I have nothing,” he admits before asking Hugh Jackman (the obscured figure walking past in the background) if he would like to reprise his beloved Wolverine role.

“Yeah, sure Ryan,” says Hugh Jackman non-comitally before the words “Coming Hughn” flash across the screen to Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You before the Deadpool logo appears and an invisible hand makes claw marks across the logo.

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Picture: Twitter/Screenshot

The film is set to come out in September 2024, and is expected to be another one of the ways Disney will be bringing X-Men and all mutants into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Deadpool is a 2016 American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. Distributed by 20th Century Fox, it is a spin-off in the X-Men film series and the eighth installment overall.

In the film, a twisted scientist named Ajax experiments on Wade Wilson, a mercenary, to cure him of cancer and give him healing powers. However, the experiment leaves Wade disfigured and he decides to exact revenge using the superpowers he gains as a result of the side effects of the experiments.

Mutants in the MCU

For months, mutants have been teased in the MCU after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties, thus working out contractual kinks that kept the studio from owning, featuring or using superhero characters like Spiderman, The Fantastic 4 and the X-Men.

This allowed for Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spiderman to feature in Spiderman: No Way Home and for Professor Charles Xavier to appear as his multiversal self in Dr Strange and The Multiverse of Madness.

Additionally, Kamala from the Disney+ Ms Marvel was revealed to have mutant DNA, thus laying the groundwork for their introduction into the MCU.

This also allowed Disney to announce their stand-alone X-Men ‘97 animated series modelled after the beloved X-Men: The Animated Series from the 1990s.

There have been rumours that the big bad in the upcoming Black Panther sequel, Namor the Sub-Mariner is also being made a mutant in the film.

