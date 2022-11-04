Drake sides with Tory Lanez on new album, upsets Megan Thee Stallion 

Kaunda Selisho

Toronto rapper Drake (Aubrey Graham) has chosen a side in the ongoing dispute between fellow rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez and the former is not too happy about his choice.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Megan Thee Stallion (real name Megan Pete) called Drake and his collaborator 21Savage out for using her shooting “for clout”.

“Stop using my shooting for clout b***h a** N****s! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot! You n****s especially RAP N****S ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her,” she tweeted.

She continued to call him out in a series of profanity-laden tweets, telling him and any other men in the music industry who feel the same way he does, to “keep sucking my p***y”.

What did Drake say about Megan Thee Stallion?

In the song, Circo Loco in his joint project with 21Savage titled Her Loss, Drake raps; “Way I’m dressing ’til I been to a thousand islands. This b***h lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion. She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling”.

According to the Genius.com annotation of the lyric, Drake makes an apparent implication that Megan Thee Stallion lied about being shot by Tory Lanez on 12 July 2020.

The annotation further posits that the lyric is a double-entendre referring to both the shots fired by a gun and the “shots” injected into a woman by a doctor in cosmetic surgery to achieve a body that matches the widely held beauty standards of the moment.

“The Toronto rapper initially compliments a woman on her physique, comparing her beauty to that of a stallion. On the other hand, he is confident that her body is fake, implying that she received injections to achieve her ideal look,” reads the annotation of Drake’s lyric.

He also had something to say about tennis player Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian. Drake and Serena had previously dated for a brief period.

What happened between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez?

According to reports from various publications, American prosecutors allege Tory ( Daystar Peterson) got out of an SUV following an argument with Megan Thee Stallion in Hollywood Hills on 12 July 2020, and inflicted bodily injury on her.

Lanez was officially charged with one count of carrying a semiautomatic firearm with another count of carrying a loaded, concealed firearm in a vehicle.

However, police initially reported on this incident in July, noting that shots were fired, a woman had sustained foot injuries, and a man arrested on a weapons allegation.

A month after the incident, Megan Thee Stallion made a video alleging that Tory was not only the perpetrator who had assaulted her, but he had shot her twice in the foot after yelling at her to “dance b***h”.

21Savage is also believed to have made reference to this on another song off the project titled Major Distribution.

In the song, he raps; “Shoot his feet, got him doin’ dances, wiggin’ n***as like I played at Kansas”.