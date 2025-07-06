Sun Goddess’ Vanya Mangaliso and musician Feya Faku laid to rest

Vanya Mangaliso and Feya Faku died just three days apart.

Born 10 years apart, died just three days apart and laid to rest on the same day. Vanya Mangaliso and Feya Faku. Pictures: Supplied, Oupa Bopape/Getty Images

Fashion designer Vanya Mangaliso and musician Feya Faku, who died just three days apart, were separately laid to rest on Saturday.

Sun Goddess founder Mangaliso passed away on the 26th of June, while Faku died during his tour in Switzerland three days before that.

Mangaliso was 53 at the time of her death, and Faku was 10 years older.

‘She worked tirelessly for the good of her family’

Mangaliso was widely respected for her contributions to South African fashion, a field to which she dedicated 25 years of her life.

Speaking at the funeral, her son, Kwantu Mangaliso, said his mother was very special to many people.

“One thing I can say is that a role she took most seriously and a role that she excelled at was being a mother. Specifically being a mother to the four of us,” said Kwantu.

Since her passing, tributes have poured in from various corners for the designer.

Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, founder and chief executive of Africa Fashion International (AFI), described Mangaliso as a distinguished fashion designer and businesswoman.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula paid tribute to Mangaliso as a trailblazer in the fashion world.

“She was the first to commercialise African designer wear, taking it from the back room to boutique stores in top malls.

“She cracked the door open for Maxhosa, Bathu and others by mainstreaming African designers and brands,” wrote Mbalula.

“My mother worked tirelessly for the good of her family and she helped build us into the people we are today. My mom was pretty much the hardest working person I knew,” said son, Kwantu.

Mangaliso was laid to rest at the Heroes Acre in Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg.

This is the same burial site where musicians like Mandoza and AKA, boxer Baby Jake Matlala and actor Joe Mafela were also buried.

Mangaliso is survived by her husband, Thando Mangaliso; her children, Limani, Kwantu, Kwindla, and Kumkani Mangaliso; nieces, nephews, cousins; extended family; and her legacy, the Sun Goddess.

The trumpet was like his second voice

Faku, an internationally renowned trumpeter, was buried in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

“One of the things we have not done as South Africans is to appreciate Feya as a world-renowned trumpeter because most of the time Feya has been traveling across the globe,” said Gift Ngqondi, speaking for the family at the funeral.

“Whether he is attending the North Sea Jazz Festival, whether he was in Switzerland, or Norway and these are the places that Feya has performed than any other place in South Africa ”

Fellow musician, saxophonist McCoy Mrubata, said he enjoyed Faku’s style of playing the trumpet.

“The trumpet was like his second voice,” Mrubata said speaking to the SABC.

“He was very melodic and he had technique, but he could be very very soulful, you know, I used to enjoy his trumpet playing.”

Before his demise, Faku was reportedly exploring the idea of starting a music program in New Brighton schools to help nurture musical talent in the community.

