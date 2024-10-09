‘We need to correct the statement’: Ronwen Williams warns South Africans about Ballon d’Or voting [VIDEO]

Williams is one of the nominees of the Yashin Trophy, an award handed out to the game's best goalkeeper.

Mzani’s Ronwen Williams has cautioned South Africans about the process of winning the Ballon d’or Yachine Trophy. Picture: ronwen30/Instagram

Despite being in the lead for the Ballon d’Or Yashin Trophy, Mzani’s Ronwen Williams has cautioned South Africans about the process of winning the world’s best goalkeeper award.

“We need to correct the statement that’s been going around. It’s not solely based on votes, there is a judging panel and I think they will have the final say,” averred the Bafana Bafana Captain, on Umhlobo Wenene’s breakfast show.

By Wednesday morning on 9 October, the Mamelodi Sundowns stopper had amassed the highest number of votes, with 66.1%.

Argentinian and Aston Villa goalie Emiliano Martinez is the closest to the South African at 12.3%.

Yashin Trophy

The award is named after the legendary Soviet Union goalkeeper Lev Yashin, who revolutionised the position during his career with Dynamo Moscow and the Soviet Union in the 1950s and 1960s.

Yashin remains the only goalkeeper to ever win the Ballon d’Or award.

The Yashin Trophy was first given out in 2019, when Brazil and Liverpool stopper Alisson Becker won the prize, with Gianluigi Donnarumma and Thibaut Courtois following him up as winners before Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez claimed the honour in 2023.

Other nominees include Ukrainian and Real Madrid keeper Andriy Lunin and French goalkeeper Mike Maignan of AC Milan.

True to Williams’ words, the award is voted for by former Ballon d’Or winners. “But I think the votes can maybe sway the decision as well because that’s why they opened the platform for the votes.”

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie is one of the many South Africans who have rallied behind Williams to win the award.

“I’m just happy that the country is behind me. I’ve seen the growth, especially in the voting and when we get together as a country is amazing. It’s not about Ronwen Williams; it’s about the young kids…to inspire them to dream big.”

“I’m proud, as South Africans, we’re standing behind our own,” said the minister.

