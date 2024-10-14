‘Thank you for picking me up’: Chidimma Adetshina named Nigerian state ambassador

Adetshina’s life took a positive turn after she accepted an invite to participate at Miss Universe Nigeria

Former Miss SA contestant Chidimma Adetshina receiving her Enugu State ambassadorship from Governor of Enugu state Peter Mbah. Picture: chichi_vanessa/Instagram

Former Miss South Africa contestant and reigning Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina has shown gratitude to Nigeria after being named as an ambassador of the Enugu state in the West African country.

“I cannot express my gratitude for all the great things I have achieved in my father’s land,” said Adetshina.

22-year-old Adetshina withdrew from Miss SA after her South African citizenship was questioned. She then accepted an invitation to participate in Miss Universe Nigeria.

Her father is Nigerian.

In August the Department of Home Affairs disclosed alleged fraud and identity theft involving her mother.

The mother, born in 1982, applied for her ID document in 1995 in Tshwane.

When she went to collect her ID in the capital city, officials informed her that it was to be collected in Johannesburg, where she had not applied for it.

She later gave birth to a child in 2001. When she attempted to register her child’s birth, she was informed that a child had already been registered under her ID number. That child was Adetshina.

Adetshina eventually won the beauty pageant in August where she represented the country’s Taraba state, which is a province in north-eastern Nigeria.

“Again … Nigeria, thank you for picking me up when I was on my knees,” Adetshina said. “My story is powerful, not only in Nigeria but globally. Many young people can relate to my journey and learn from it.”

Adetshina’s resilience applauded

Governor of Enugu state Peter Mbah commended Adetshina’s resilience over the past few months.

“Despite attempts to discourage you, you’ve shown the grit and resilience that defines the people of Enugu State. You are a true daughter of Enugu.”

“With the achievements you’ve made, you can serve as a major influence, particularly for young girls. We’ll explore ways for you to engage with them, share your experience, and inspire them,” News Central quoted Mbah as saying.

The governor also pledged the state government’s support for Adetshina’s participation in the upcoming Miss Universe pageant in Mexico.

Miss Universe 2024 will be the 73rd Miss Universe pageant. It will be held in the Arena CDMX, Mexico City, Mexico, on 16 November 2024.

Mia le Roux, the first deaf woman to be crowned Miss SA, will represent South Africa at the upcoming pageant in North America.

