SA film ‘The Queenstown Kings’ bags nominations at the Africa Movie Academy Awards [VIDEO]

The Queenstown Kings is centred on an amateur football team's journey from playing on dusty fields to the highest level.

SA film The Queenstown Kings has been nominated in a couple of categories for this year’s Africa Movie Academy Awards. Picture: aaaentertain/Instagram

South African football film The Queenstown Kings has bagged notable nominations at this year’s Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).

The Queenstown Kings is centred on an amateur football team from the township and the journey from playing in the dusty fields in their townships to facing a professional outfit.

The film, which stars Zolisa Xaluva, was released last year on Netflix.

In it, Xaluva plays the character of Buyile Mahamba, a washed-up soccer star who after the death of his father, returns to rural Queenstown and struggles to connect with his son, a promising player with big dreams.

The film Queenstown Kings broke through Netflix’s global Top 10 films when it came out. “It’s the first African film to do so,” an excited Xaluva told The Citizen at the time.

The film is directed by Jahmil X.T Qubeka, who also bagged a nomination in the 20th edition of the AMAA.

Africa Movie Academy Awards

Popularly known as AMAA the awards are presented annually to recognise excellence among professionals, including non-African professionals, who have worked or contributed to the African film industry.

It was founded by Peace Anyiam-Osigwe and is run by the Africa Film Academy.

The awards are aimed at honouring and promoting excellence in the African movie industry as well as uniting the African continent through arts and culture.

South African actress and former wife to Black Coffee Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa whose part of The Quenstown Kings cast is nominated for an AMAA in the Best Supporting Actress role.

In the movie, Mlotshwa portrays the character of Xoliswa Gigaba, a former partner of the main character Buyile Mahamba.

Unathi Faku and Sandile Mahlangu are competing in the Best Actor in Supporting Role category for their roles in the football film.

“It would be a huge pat on the back if either myself or Sandile got the crown. But being nominated is a big deal,” said Faku about his nomination.

Mahlangu plays the role of plays of a conniving Mamelodi Sundowns football player, named Percy Dladla.

The AMAAs are set to be hosted on the first weekend of November at the Balmoral Convention Center in Nigeria.

Elation

The young Faku is elated about the nomination to the AMAAs as it is his first recognition in the industry. He plays the character of Fana Gigaba in the film.

“This is my first nomination as an actor, and it means a lot to get validation from my industry peers at such prestigious awards in the continent,” he said.

Faku was grateful for the opportunity given to him in the film by the director Qubeka. “Jahmil Qhubeka has been incredibly instrumental in my career and growth. He believed in me and pushed me,” averred Faku.

