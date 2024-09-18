‘Just got an email from Billboard Charts’: The Kiffness hits viral gold with Trump remix [VIDEO]

Is SA muso The Kiffness climbing the Billboard Charts with his unexpected Donald Trump parody hit, 'Eating the Cats'?

The Kiffness has turned Trump’s presidential debate absurdity into a viral hit with ‘Eating the Cats’. Picture: X Screengrab/ @TheKiffness

Over the years, David Scott, aka The Kiffness, has built up a cult following for his off-beat remixes of viral internet moments, as well as his quirky music “collaborations” with animals.

The Cape Town musician, producer and parody artist’s fame has extended beyond our borders, garnering international acclaim with even the likes of actress Whoopi Goldberg and American musician Questlove being fans of his work.

David ‘The Kiffness’ Scott with Hollywood star Whoopi Goldberg at his show in New York. Picture: X @TheKiffness

In 2021, Questlove, who is the drummer and joint frontman for the hip-hop band The Roots, showed The Kiffness’s viral hit song Alugalug Cat some love on Instagram and before long, even Deadpool 2 star Ryan Reynolds gave the catchy tune a major thumbs-up.

‘Eating the Cats’: The Kiffness does Trump

His latest parody masterpiece, Eating the Cats, is a viral remix of Donald Trump’s bizarre presidential debate claim that Haitian immigrants were eating pets in Springfield, Ohio.

The artist’s humorous take on the unfounded statement took the internet by storm, reaching 50 million views in a single day.

WATCH AND LISTEN: ‘Eating the Cats’

In an update posted on his X account, the music parody genius – who is currently on tour in Europe – shared that Eating the Cats is the #3 trending song on YouTube.

In a late-night teaser, he dropped a line, saying that he had received an email from Billboard Charts…

Just got an email from Billboard Charts 👀 — The Kiffness (@TheKiffness) September 17, 2024

The Kiffness pays it forward to the dogs and cats of Springfield

In true Kiffness style, Scott used his musical platform for the greater good of animals and humans, pledging the song’s royalties to the Springfield SPCA.

At the time of writing, he had already raised more than $12,000 (over R210,500) on YouTube alone.

Whether you support Trump, Harris or neither, if you watched or streamed my song "Eating the Cats", all of the revenue from that is going to help stray animals in Springfield Ohio & that's a beautiful thing.



God Bless 🙏🏼❤️ September 18, 2024

Over the years, the musician has donated hundreds of thousands of rands to various charitable causes.

“I knew I wanted to do something positive with this madness. If we can take a ridiculous situation and turn it into something that helps our furry friends, then that’s a win,” the influential YouTuber shared with Good Things Guy.

For those who are trying to forget Trump’s wayward comment – Springfield police denied reports that cats were being eaten.

‘Every little thing’s gonna be alright’: More than R1m for brave for Rylyn Clarke

Earlier this year, The Kiffness raised more than R1 million to support eight-year-old Rylyn Clark in his battle against Lyme Disease.

At just four years old, Rylyn went viral for his adorable rendition of Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Inspired by Rylyn’s heartfelt singing, Scott sampled his performance in one of his signature remixes back in 2020.

Fast-forward four years, and young Rylyn’s life has taken a difficult turn when he was diagnosed with Lyme Disease nearly two years ago.

The Kiffness reshared the song back in July, launching a GoFundMe campaign to help cover Rylyn’s medical expenses.

Beyond the donations, Scott hopes the song, now available on Spotify and other streaming platforms, will continue to generate passive income for Rylyn.