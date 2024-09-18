‘I will do everything in my power to remove her’: Gcina Mkhize house battle reaches boiling point

The dispute shows no signs of resolution. Mkhize vows to fight for her home, while Mashila insists on keeping his "legally owned" property.

A heated dispute between former Isibaya actress Gcina Mkhize and Tevin Mashila, who purchased her Glenvista home in the south of Johannesburg, has reached a boiling point.

Mkhize claims Mashila’s actions are violent and harassing, while Mashila vows to evict Mkhize, alleging she refuses to vacate the property despite his efforts.

Mashila told The Citizen that he was tired of the back and forth between him and Mkhize and would do everything in his power to evict Mkhize from the property.

The dispute shows no signs of resolution, with Mkhize vowing to fight for her home while Mashila insists on keeping his “legally owned” property.

“I have told myself I need to trust the process and be willing to accept any outcome. All I know is that I need to fight for my home while I still can. I pray that all the truth regarding the suspicious sale of my house comes out,” Mkhize said to The Citizen.

Break-ins and harassment allegations

Mkhize has accused Mashila of breaking into her home three times, cutting locks and kicking the gate open.

ALSO READ: Umlilo – when one woman isn’t enough

However, Mashila watered down this claim, admitting to breaking locks only twice, citing his ownership and need to renovate.

“The first time that I broke that lock, there was police that was called. She opened the case. The case was later withdrawn because I produced a document that indicated that it was my property,” he said.

He maintained that he informed Mkhize of his intentions and gave her ample time to move out.

Mashila asserted that he did not need any legal authority to do as he pleased with his property.

“The property is mine after all. So, for me to do an original renovation, I don’t actually need a blessing to do it. I can do it whenever. However, I took the liberty to notify her that I will be doing the renovation on the third bedroom and I gave her ample time to move,” said Mashila.

Financial struggles and ownership

According to Mashila, the actress’ lawyer offered to buy the house back in February and he agreed to this, giving them a three-month stay to do so.

ALSO READ: ‘Mr free decolonised education’ ruffles feathers at Saftas campaigning for EFF

However, Mkhize, who admitted to having financial difficulties after losing her job and struggling to pay the bond, was not able to make ends meet.

“From 2015 to 2021, I was paying regularly and then when I lost my job, things became difficult,” she said.

Mashila said although he had agreed that a three-month guarantee would get Mkhize her house back, he knew she would not be able to do so. This is because she owed R200 000 to the bank that auctioned the house in the first place.

Mashila said the opportunity window for the buyback was closed now.

“I will go through everything I can, and I will do everything in my power to remove her from the property.”

“She went on to social media to make the entire country hate me. However, when there is proof [that I own the house], there’s evidence and the truth is revealed,” said Mashila.

ALSO READ: SAB, JMPD partner to make roads safe through audio series

‘I felt betrayed’ – Gcina Mkhize

The former actress told The Citizen that she had received summons and notices of execution but claimed her lawyer intervened.

She said the lawyer failed to provide any documentation that the auctioning of her house was halted. And this made things very suspicious for Mkhize.

“I felt betrayed. She had come to me with her advocate, saying the auction had been stopped, and instead of producing a document proving it, she was the first one to suggest that we must buy the house back from Tevin. I found that to be extremely dodgy.”

“For me, this wasn’t an option at all, but since she offered to get me a couple of millions from her investors, I was willing to consider it,” she said.

Mashila countered that he legally purchased the house on 3 October, 2023, with registration under his name on 22 January, 2024.

Eviction and safety concerns

Mkhize expressed concerns for her safety and that of her children, alleging Mashila’s violent nature.

ALSO READ: Multichoice promises more fireworks in Season 2 of hit series Shaka iLembe

However, Mashila denied any harm, stating he only engages with Mkhize and avoids interactions with her children.

“Personally, her and her kids, I have never done that. Not to this day, I have never done anything to anyone.”

“I don’t want to engage with the kids. The person that I talk to is her. However, she will involve the kids, and they will come and blame it on me, [asking] ‘Why are you coming to our house?’. I’m like, ‘No, you need to get out of this conversation because it’s not for you to worry about. I’m engaging with your mother’,” said Mashila.

Mkhize said she was seeking legal advice and has opened cases of intimidation, harassment, and trespassing.

Renovation and property damage

Mkhize claims Mashila demolished parts of the house without consent, destroyed 95% of her plants.

Mashila responded, saying he merely cleaned up the yard.

ALSO READ: ‘The greatest possible feeling of failure’: Nomzamo Mbatha opens up about time at UCT

“The yard was in a bad condition; I had to clean it up, and the cleanup included removing some of the plants, including the marijuana trees and whatever was planted at the back,” he said.

Professional and personal impact

Mkhize said this whole ordeal has severely affected her personal and professional life, compromising her self-esteem and mental health.

“My kids and I have been humiliated and made to feel like we are less than human and to feel like we don’t deserve our home all because at some point I could no longer pay the bond. That is extremely unfair and painful.”

“Professionally, it compromises me because some individuals will expect me to settle for breadcrumbs since I find myself in this dire situation,” she said.

Mkhize’s plea

Mkhize urges supporters to understand their rights as homeowners or tenants and emphasises the importance of financial literacy.

“My advice to my supporters and fans is if you’re a homeowner or tenant, please know your rights, understand what needs to happen when you stop having an income, you need to know what your bank should do for you.”

“Again, if you’re an artist, it’s important to have many streams of income for financial security. Financial literacy and intelligence is very important. I’m only learning this now in my 50s, but I am willing to be educated on it.”

NOW READ: Teboho Mahlatsi: ‘Pioneer of black filmmakers’ honoured at intimate memorial service

Actress Gcina Mkhize thankful for over R20k in donations after house eviction



Actress Gcina Mkhize expresses her gratitude for the generous donations of over R20,000 following the eviction from her home.



She sought help from South Africans after her house was sold at an… pic.twitter.com/ImFx46pN7q — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) September 18, 2024