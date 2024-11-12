‘Muvhango’ creator Duma Ndlovu’s bail conditions eased to allow him to travel to US

Ndlovu's lawyer told the court that the filmmaker had made plans before his arrest to work on a Lion King production in the US in January 2025.

Filmmaker Duma Ndlovu has been allowed to travel to the US in January 2025. Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

The request by filmmaker Duma Ndlovu to have his bail conditions amended was accepted by the Palmridge Magistrate’s Court on Monday, allowing the creator of Muvhango to travel to the US in January.

In October, Ndlovu was granted bail of R100 000 after being charged for tax fraud together with his co-accused Rodney Mutsharini and Maxwell Mloyi.

Mutsharini is a registered tax practitioner that assisted Ndlovu with his personal income tax (PIT). Mloyi, an un-registered tax practitioner, assisted the television producer with his company income tax (CIT).

The trio first appeared before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court for their bail application in October.

They are facing 18 charges of tax fraud relating to Ndlovu’s personal and company income tax valued at approximately R26 million.

Bail conditions changed for Ndlovu

In the latest court appearance, Nldovu’s lawyer Jenna Maxwell asked for his bail conditions to be amended.

Among other conditions, the court initially ordered the trio to surrender their travel documents, and report to their nearest police stations every Monday.

At the time, the court said that the accused would need to make an application with the court if they wanted to travel outside the borders of the country.

Maxwell said Ndlovu had made plans before his arrest to travel to the US to work on a Lion King production in January 2025.

“On the day he’s flying to Ethiopia, and from Ethiopia, he’s going to fly to America,” Maxwell said, as quoted by the Daily Sun.

“My client’s bail conditions are that he should not communicate with the witnesses, he should surrender his passport and should report to the Sandton Police Station on a weekly basis. He should personally appear in the courtroom during court proceedings. He has to notify the court if his residential address changes.”

Maxwell told the court that the Queen Modjadji creator was willing to follow the set bail conditions but it “won’t be fair if they’re preventing him from honouring his obligations,” Maxwell said.

The Citizen reached out to Ndlovu for comment and the story will be updated should his comment come through.

The case has been postponed to April 2 2025.

