Safa President Danny Jordaan arrested on R1.3m fraud charges

Safa President Danny Jordaan has been arrested and is set to appear in court later on Wednesday on fraud charges.

Under-fire South African Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan has been arrested and charged with fraud after allegedly spending R1.3 million of the association’s funds for his personal benefit.

Jordaan and his two co-accused – SAFA chief financial officer Gronie Hluyo and journalist-turned-businessman Trevor Neethling, are set to appear in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Palm Ridge, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale confirmed earlier that two executives and a businessman were expected to hand themselves over after arrest warrants were issued.

Danny Jordaan charged with fraud and theft

Mogale alleged that, between 2014 and 2018, Jordaan used the organisation’s resources for personal gain, including hiring a private security company for personal protection and a public relations company without the board’s authorisation.

The hiring of the communications company to manage his image came after former ANC MP and well-known singer, Jennifer Ferguson, alleged that Jordaan had raped her in 2017.

“The president is also reported to have violated SAFA statutes, thus prejudicing SAFA an actual loss of R1.3 million,” Mogale said at the time.

Hawks swoop on SAFA offices

During a five-hour raid in March at SAFA’s offices in Nasrec, Johannesburg, the Hawks seized a laptop, external hard drives, a USB, and documents.