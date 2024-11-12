Crime

By Chulumanco Mahamba

12 Nov 2024

Fraudulent roadworthy certificates issued, 11 suspects busted

11 suspects arrested for issuing roadworthy certificates without due process, defrauding Department of Transport.

The clampdown on fraud at vehicle testing stations has continued after 11 suspects, including officials and car owners, were apprehended for issuing roadworthy certificates and using other people’s IDs to apply.

Between 4 and 9 November, 11 suspects were traced and arrested by the Polokwane-based Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation (SCCI) unit and Road Traffic Management Corporation’s (RTMC) national traffic anti-corruption unit at various places in Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal, and Gauteng for alleged fraud during operation “Sisfikile”.

The suspects, aged between 27 and 57, are vehicle owners who received roadworthy certificates and the officials who authorised and issued such certificates.

Suspects are vehicle owners and testing officials

According to the Hawks and RTMC, during May 2019, the cashiers and vehicle examiners from the Mookgopong Private Testing Station in Limpopo unlawfully and falsely issued six roadworthy certificates without following due process.

In the process, they defrauded the Department of Transport.

The suspects also used the identity documents of another person as an applicant without their knowledge.

RTMC said it noticed the fraudulent activities and then opened the case docket of fraud before handing it over to the Polokwane Hawks for further investigation.

“The SCCI gathered all the evidence. Upon finalisation of the investigation, the docket was handed to the public prosecutor for decision,” the Hawks and RTMC said in a joint statement on Monday.

Operation ‘Sisfikile’

The 11 suspects were warned to appear in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Polokwane on 12 December 2024 to face charges of fraud.

The Hawks and RTMC added that the operation is still continuing with tracing other suspects and more arrests are imminent.

The acting provincial head of the Hawks in Limpopo, Brigadier Lesibana Meshack Malapile, commended the team for clamping down on vehicle testing station fraud.

