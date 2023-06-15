Esther Mahlangu’s artwork part of BMW’s electric AI Canvas at Art Basel

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Renowned artist Esther Mahlangu is part of the six selected artists whose artwork will transform the 100% electric BMW i5 into a dynamic canvas of distinct generative art.

The AI (Artificial Intelligence) generates entirely new abstract animations based on learned styles from classical and contemporary art, which are then projected onto the car.

“With The Electric AI Canvas, virtual and physical worlds collide, and the connection between human senses and artificial intelligence as a tool to create new artworks can be experienced,” said Paul de Courtois, president and CEO at BMW (Switzerland) on the brand’s website.

Mahlangu has enjoyed a good working relationship with the German car brand for over 30 years now. The Ndebele artist is the first woman to create artwork on a BMW 525i Sedan turning it into a unique and colourful BMW Art Car.

In 2016, she was once again commissioned by the BMW Group to refine a BMW 7 Series. The vehicle was on display at the Frieze Art Fair which took place in London in 2016.

The project is in collaboration with animator Nathan Shipley of Goodby, Silverstein & Partners and art collector Gary Yeh of ArtDrunk.

“We wanted to explore what happens when an AI image-generation model encounters works by specific artists; how do the results change when different parameters of the algorithm are modified and how can we use that to create animations that evoke the essential feeling of a particular artist’s work,” said Shipley.

The Electric AI Canvas opened on Monday and will run until Sunday.

The Art Basel

The BMW i5 installation is part of this year’s Art Basel in Switzerland. The show brings together over 200 leading international galleries to present the highest quality artworks across all media – from painting and sculpture to photography and digital works – by artists ranging from early-twentieth-century Modern pioneers to contemporary practitioners.

Former Miss SA Jo-Ann Strauss is attending the showcase. The entrepreneur and media personality enjoyed the opening day of the show, where she also went to view Mahlangu’s work on the luxury car.

