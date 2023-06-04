Former Miss SA Jo-Ann Strauss to host Miss Supranational in Poland

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Jo-Ann Strauss was announced by the president of the Miss Supranational Organisation, Gerhard Parzutka von Lipinski as the host of this year’s installment of the pageant.

Strauss is a South African model and businesswoman who has represented the country at both the Miss Universe and Miss World pageants respectively.

“I am extremely excited to be traveling to Nowy Sacz, Malopolska to be hosting this year’s Miss and Mister Supranational Final Shows,” said Strauss in a statement shared on the pageant’s Instagram account.

“The values of the organizsation, especially the ‘Aspirational, Inspirational’ tagline align with my own values and I am so excited to be sharing the experience with candidates that will be vying to become the next brand ambassadors for the Miss and Mister Supranational Organization,” said Strauss.

Strauss is an avid traveller and a foodie at heart and since winning the Miss South Africa title in 2000, she has catapulted herself using the platform she was given to a successful career as model, television host, and entrepreneur while using her most important title, mother, to give advice to other mothers with her ‘Modern Mommy’ blog.

Commenting through her own Instagram, Strauss reflected on her journey since winning the Miss SA crown.

“Beyond grateful for all the incredible messages of support and congratulations from all over the world. I’m truly excited to host my first ever events in Poland. My career in media and events started 23 years ago when I won Miss SA and I’ve been blessed with the most incredible experiences and opportunities worldwide. I’m supra excited.”

About Miss Supranational

Miss Supranational is an annual international female beauty pageant founded in 2009. Mister Supranational began only seven years later in 2016, also in Poland.

The final show will take place on July 14 and the 7th Mister Supranational final show will happen on July 15 in Nowy Sacz, Malopolska, Poland.

Strauss might be the host of this year’s edition but South Africa has recent history with the beauty competition. Last year Mzansi’s own Lalela Mswane became the first black woman to win the pageant considered one of the top three international pageants with Miss Universe and Miss World.

