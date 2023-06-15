‘Beauty with bullying tactics’ – Netizens want Levern Rose scrapped from Miss SA

By Lineo Lesemane

Social media users have called for the Miss SA finalist Levern Rose to be kicked out of the competition following bullying allegations made against her on social media.

A few other alleged victims spoke out after a Twitter user @MsizaFj revealed that the beauty queen bullied her during their time at Lyttelton Manor High School.

“Contest: Levern José, is the girl who bullied me in high school she attended (Lyttelton Manor High School). Me and my father also witnessed her and her friend (Aysha) bully (hit) a girl named Deborah after school, and when the mother tried to intervene they intimidated her,” @MsizaFj tweeted.

@FinegyaalKat also claims to have also fallen victim to bullying at the hands of Levern and her friend.

“This girl bullied me too. [She] and her friend Aiysha bullied my friend and I for two years!!!”

Many people have since tagged the Miss South Africa organisation calling for Levern to be removed from the competition.

The Citizen reached out to both Miss SA and Levern for a comment, however, they did not respond at the time of publishing.

This girl bullied me too. Her and her friend Aiysha bullied my friend and I for two years!!!— katchokoe (@FinegyaalKat) June 10, 2023

I was shocked to learn you made it to the top 12 in Miss South competition, one of the girls you use to bully at school spoke out on what you and your gang of mean girls did to her on her whatsapp status, you are truly a horrible person I'm not gonna lie https://t.co/xGJc3q718e— Anelisa 🦄 (@AnelisaJu) June 9, 2023

Miss SA finalists must align with the organisation’s values

In 2020, another beauty queen Bianca Schoombee was dragged on Twitter after her racist tweets resurfaced.

“It’s important to forgive yourself. I really hope that SA can forgive me for these immature posts, as I have forgiven myself and moved on. I really do hope that you continue to support me as we all deserve a second chance. I love you, South Africa. God bless,” she tweeted as an apology, which was later deleted.

Bianca withdrew from the competition as the public outrage grew on social media.

Miss SA organisers also released a statement at the time saying there is good governance in place to ensure that finalists and semi-finalists align with the organisation’s values.

“Our rules state that any semi-finalist or finalist may not have been involved in any unsavoury or unethical incidents or conduct that may bring the organisers or the Miss South Africa pageant into disrepute. Unsavoury or unethical conduct includes, but is not limited to bribery, racism, sexism, slander or libel,” Miss South Africa CEO Stephanie Weil said.

