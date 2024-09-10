‘Viva, freedom of expression’: Zapiro after Appeals Tribunal overturns age restriction on The Showerhead [video]

The Showerhead poster. The Appeals Tribunal has ruled that the initial rating of 16 LNP (SV) on a documentary on cartoonist Jonathan ‘Zapiro’ Shapiro’s life was unwarranted. It now has sensible 13 L (SV) rating.Picture supplied

The Appeals Tribunal has ruled that the initial rating of 16 LNP (SV) on a documentary on cartoonist Jonathan ‘Zapiro’ Shapiro’s life, The Showerhead, was unwarranted and gave it a more sensible 13 L (SV) rating.

“At least the Appeals Tribunal has seen sense,” averred the cartoonist following the Appeals Tribunal ruling.

The Showerhead details Mzansi’s most celebrated cartoonist’s journey from his beginnings as a liberation artist and political detainee during apartheid, to his rise as a champion of freedom of expression.

This lower rating advises audiences that the film contains scenes containing strong language and references to sexual violence.

Victory for freedom of expression

The rationale for the appeal was that South Africa’s Film and Publication Board (SAFPB) does not have the power to police political criticism.

Zapiro’s cartoons that are depicted in the film can be freely accessed on the internet and in his books by anyone without the condition of an age restriction.

“Considering how often I hear from school students that my cartoons are part of their classroom learning experience, the initial rating was prudishly restrictive and an under-estimation of teenagers’ ability to understand satire and to engage with difficult issues. Viva freedom of expression!” said Zapiro.

“We are obviously pleased that sanity has prevailed and that the Appeals Tribunal has complied with relevant guidelines in overruling the classification committee’s absurd findings and endeavour to restrict the film’s audience,” said The Showerhead director, Craig Tanner.

Watch: Trailer for ‘The Showerhead’

“It is both unacceptable and ironic that a film about freedom of expression has had to contend with attempts by the state to limit the audience that might wish to consider the issues discussed in the film, and to thereby prevent many South Africans from receiving information and forming their own opinions,” expressed Tanner.

‘Reminiscent of apartheid-era’

Speaking to The Citizen, Zapiro had described the previous rating as silly, saying it reminded him of the dark times of apartheid.

“The wording of the panel, and the reasoning reminded me of the old publication and control board. As someone in my mid-60s, I‘ve lived through that era and I’ve had drawings of mine banned and publications in which my drawings appear, also banned,” Zapiro averred.

The documentary is produced by Anant Singh and is set to be released in select cinemas throughout the country this Friday.

“The initial rating by the FPB was reminiscent of apartheid-era censorship. The lower rating is a victory for freedom of expression,” said Singh, who also produced the politically-charged Sarafina!

“It is important that we are able to tell stories on film that reflect this constitutional right, and we will continue to do so. Jonathan’s courage and passion for satire is an inspiration to all ages and the film needs to be seen by all.”

Zuma’s base

As the title indicates, the film speaks to what became a Zapiro trademark when depicting Zuma.

The film will be screened in select cinemas throughout the country. However, but not a single cinema in KwaZulu-Natal.

“There is not one single movie house in KwaZulu-Natal that will dare to show this movie.”

The Showerhead was first screened at the 45th Durban International Film Festival a few months ago and there was a protest during its screening.

“Almost an hour into the movie, as it really starts laying into Zuma, suddenly there was a loud male voice singing over the soundtrack. We couldn’t hear really what was going on [in the film].

“I just remember ‘uBaba something’ and ‘Zuma my president’ singing in Zulu and some English words thrown in there.”

