‘Johaardien was not forced to resign,’ says BASA after puzzling statements

The Business and Arts South Africa released two statements last week announcing the departure of its former CEO, Ashraf Johaardien.

The now former BASA CEO Ashraf Johaardien. The BASA Board Chairperson maintains that Johaardien was not forced to resign from his post. Picture: @PhilMphela/X

The Business and Arts South Africa (BASA) board has defended its decision to rescind a statement that announced the resignation of former CEO Ashraf Johaardien.

This is after two statements were issued following his departure from the organisation. The statements left many wondering if the CEO was booted out or if he voluntarily resigned.

“Both statements were intended to address different aspects of the situation and are complementary,” BASA Board Chairperson Zingisa Mtshazo told The Citizen.

“The second statement was issued to provide further clarity and updates by the board chair, in response to ongoing developments and inquiries from stakeholders.”

Found in 1997, BASA is a joint initiative between government and the private sector, as part of a strategy to secure greater involvement by businesses operating in South Africa in the arts.

Established as a Section 21 company, BASA is constituted in terms of the Companies Act and is registered as a public benefit organisation.

BASA statements

On Thursday, 5 September, BASA released a statement that the board had convened and passed a unanimous vote of no confidence in Johaardien.

A day later another statement was released stating that Johaardien had tendered his resignation.

“The intention was to ensure transparency and effective communication throughout the process,” averred Mtshazo.

UPDATED STATEMENT pic.twitter.com/NWmaIu7B2k — Business and Arts South Africa (BASA) (@basa_news) September 6, 2024

Mtshazo said there was no inconsistency in the two statements which were worded differently.

“The change in language was made to more accurately reflect a broader comprehensive scope of the evaluation, which includes an overall assessment of the organisation’s governance, operations, and procedures.”

“The removal of the term ‘unanimous resolution’ in the updated statement does not indicate any division within the board,” said the Chairperson.

“The board remains fully committed to its decision regarding Ashraf Johaardien, and the decision was indeed unanimous.”

Mtshazo said the board’s decision concerning Johaardien’s future was based on a lack of confidence in his ability to fulfil his responsibilities.

ALSO READ: ‘We can make SABC the home of sport’: Newly appointed exec Themba Gwejela on strategic growth

Backlash

Mtshazo maintains that Johaardien was not forced to resign from his post.

“Ashraf Johaardien was not forced to resign; he stepped down voluntarily, citing various reasons. The decision by the board was based on a lack of confidence in his ability to fulfil his responsibilities effectively.”

A number of art practitioners have lambasted the way in which the matter has been handled.

“I’ve said this before that boards of directors can be destructive and damaging reputations by recklessly issuing such a statement without finalising internal processes,” wrote renowned dancer and choreographer Gregory Maqoma on his Instagram.

Mtshazo said the board is working to address the aforementioned issues.

“The board is committed to transparency, accountability, and restoring trust. Measures are being implemented to ensure effective governance and to communicate clearly with stakeholders, aiming to rebuild and strengthen the organisation’s reputation moving forward.

ALSO READ: Uncancelable: MacG says ‘near-death experience’ inspired him to release his autobiography

Acting CEO

BASA’s Finance and Operations Manager, Aviwe Matandela, has been appointed as Acting CEO in the meantime while BASA and its board conduct a “thorough and rigorous search” for a suitable successor to Johaardien.

“BASA remains dedicated to its mission of fostering mutually beneficial partnerships between business and the arts and driving a sustainable, vibrant cultural landscape across South Africa. This transition presents an opportunity for growth, renewal, and continued impact within the arts community,” concluded Mtshazo.

NOW READ: Award-winning actor Bonga Mhlongo (13): ‘When you dream it, pursue it’