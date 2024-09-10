Community protest at Hoërskool Wilgers over k-word incident

Activists continue picketing at Hoërskool Wilgers, demanding accountability for alleged racism and the unfair treatment of a victim.

A group of activists returned to picket at Hoërskool Wilgers yesterday following an alleged racial incident in May that saw a 14-year-old victim being placed in another school while her alleged bullies remained unaffected.

The family of the former Hoërskool Wilgers pupil, who had to change schools following a k-word altercation at school, said they won’t give up until two white boys and the school take accountability for what they described as racist slander.

Girl removed while alleged perpetrators stay

The victim’s aunt, Masentla Ramosolo, said her niece – who was allegedly bullied and racially discriminated against – was adapting well to her new school.

“She’s picking up the pieces. She’s behind and needs to catch up. We are supporting her as a family,” she said.

Ramosolo said the family felt let down by the basic education department and the school for placing her niece at another school while she was the victim.

Patriotic Alliance community leader and activist Felicia April said they will not give up.

“Even if we have to come back every week, or every day, we won’t give up. According to the school and the department, this case is done,” she said.

“They have placed the girl at another school, so they are done with this case. There is nothing more they can do.”

April said they want the perpetrators and the school to take accountability for their actions against the pupil.

“How they handled it was completely incorrect and unacceptable. They are promoting racism, and they are telling the kids in the school that it is okay to call the another child with the k-word.

Girl allegedly victimised twice

“This child was victimised twice. The first time the two boys walked past her and said this is what a k-word looks like.

“After the school holidays, she returned to school and the two same boys approached her and laughed at her,” she said.

“When the parents went to the principal to report the incident, she said the boys only laughed, so they did nothing. She’s telling the other pupils that it’s okay.”

April said school bullies are a big problem and questioned whether the school assisted the pupils who bullied the other child, or tried to find out where it come from.

“It comes from somewhere, either they are being bullied or were learning it at home,” said April.

“If they are covering it up, they are not just hurting the victim, but hurting the two bullies too. Someone needs to do something, they need to be taught. They should have also been placed in other schools.”

April said the school made it seem like the victim was the problem.

“Now other non-white pupils will be too scared to speak out because if they speak out they will be removed,” she said.

April said racism didn’t belong in 2024.

Activist takes on crime against humanity

Phakedi Tsiane, community activist from Operation Lukisa Sgela, said they were there to correct the wrongdoings that were taking place at the school.

“We don’t condone racism; we don’t hate anyone. Racism is a crime against humanity. If we condone it, you must know everyone is going to fall apart.

“We are not here to hate one another, we are here to correct those boys and the school and that department of basic education to come and correct this,” he said.

“We want to ensure the victim was not expelled and placed at another school. To expel the victim to accommodate the perpetrators was wrong. So, we are here to correct that wrong.”

Tsiane said they want to hear from the department, principal and school governing body.

“We cannot allow the victim to be bullied. A school is a place where you get an education. The school is not a place for pupils to bully each other or hate one another,” he said.

Tsiane said the big bullies were at home. The department did not comment at the time of press.

