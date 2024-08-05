Gayton McKenzie commits to carrying National School of Arts’ liabilities as institution struggles

The art school is reportedly facing bankruptcy and is in need of funding to avoid closure.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) Gayton McKenzie at the National School of the Arts. Picture: @SportArtsCultur/X

After visiting the National School of the Arts (NSA), Minister Gayton McKenzie has committed to financially assisting the institution.

The minister of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) visited the school on Saturday, 03 August, with Deputy Minister Peace Mabe.

“The Minister undertook to have the Ministry carry some of the school’s immediate liabilities, while the minister and the department will engage with the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to study the school’s business model and return it to independence and stability over the coming months,” read the DSAC’s statement.

The art school is reportedly facing bankruptcy and is in need of crisis funding to avoid closure. It has made headlines in recent weeks with reports of financial constraints so bad that some of its teachers haven’t been fully paid their salaries.

“An agreement was reached between Minister Gayton McKenzie and the School Governing Body that the institution is a valuable national asset within the arts sector and an integral part of granting access to the arts for underprivileged students.

“About a third of learners are exempted from school fees, including for living in the NSA hostel, but worryingly, a quarter of parents have simply refused to pay their school fees despite allegedly being able to do so. This is a matter the Ministry will be examining carefully, along with the school and the DBE,” the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture said.

Funds raised

On Nelson Mandela Day young people from around Gauteng arts schools and colleges came out in their numbers for the Joy of Jazz Jazz for Young People Master Classes and Jam Session held at NSA in Braamfontein in a bid to raise funds for the school of talented young people.

2024 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz commemorated the day with a youth development programme called the Jazz for Young People Masterclasses and Jam Session at the art school.

The “Jazz for Young People” initiative was aiming to raise R500 000 for the renovations at NSA.

Doing Good for The Good of our Future Generations – a Jazz for Young People initiative raised funds for renovations at the school.

Joy of Jazz event organiser and CEO of T-Musicman, Mantwa Chinoamadi was present on the day. “We as the festival are doing our bit to help raise funds so that NSA is able to continue with its work of training and equipping our young people,” she said.

“Not only with theoretical training but with practical training, which is why call on those who are able to donate their instruments to do so for the future of our music heritage.”

The celebrations brought together renowned musicians and the school’s alumni as masterclass instructors.

The masterclasses covered various disciplines of jazz and were led by distinguished artists and headliners of the 2024 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz, including Mpumi Dhlamini and Mandla Mlangeni (Diphala Stage), the Dinaledi Stage featured acapella group Beyond Vocal, and Zoë Modiga, who taught local principles.

