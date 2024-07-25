Good food and dry jokes: Comic Chris Forrest, chef Pete Goffe-Wood on decade-long friendship

Comedian Chris Forrest and Chef Pete Goffe-Wood have built a decade-long bond having first met on Celebrity Masterchef South Africa.

After their initial meeting on the set of Celebrity Masterchef South Africa in 2014, comic Chris Forrest and renowned chef Pete Goffe-Wood have built a decade-long bond made strong by good food and dry jokes.

One of the rules on the set of the cooking TV show was that the contestants don’t speak to the judges or the crew unless the cameras are rolling.

“When the cameras are rolling, I have a very dry sense of humour and often I make jokes that sometimes are just for me if I’m honest, Pete was getting them, nobody else got them on the set. We started this thing where we kind of banter; he was always taking the mickey out of me, I was making these jokes because I wasn’t going to take the mickey out of a judge,” Forrest told The Citizen.

The seasoned comedian spoke with the publication at the launch of the Ultimate Braai Master Live in Craighall, Johannesburg.

“I like Chris’ sense of humour, it’s very dry and Chris had a habit while he was on the set, of trying to get away with as much comedy as he could. He was always pushing the boundaries to see what he could get away with.

“A lot of guys didn’t get it, I got, and I was killing myself laughing,” said Goffe-Wood.

Organic chemistry

The two kept in touch post-MasterChef SA, which Forrest eventually won.

While dining at an eatery in Joburg after the launch of Goffe-Wood’s book A Life Digested, Forrest told the renowned chef that he was about to perform at an international comedy festival and the cook expressed his desire to one day participate at a festival.

“I said: well let’s write a show. Grahamstown [art festival] is coming. I’ll register us and we’ll write a show” averred Forrest.

The pair booked four shows at the national arts festival but the last one in their festival run was made interesting by a bet.

While hanging out with other comics at their residence during the course of the festival, the two made a bet with fellow comic Deep Fried Man.

“We took a bet with him [Deep Fried Man] that whoever sold out their show first had to do their show naked. We sold out and we did the show naked and ever since then, whenever we have a sold-out show we do it naked,” shared the comedian.

The show, which has since become in-demand, sees the duo donning nothing but aprons throughout the show.

“He’s a really funny guy with a great sense of humour. We’ve got an amazing chemistry between the two of us, we get on really well. I often joke that when it comes to the comedy, he suggests jokes. When it comes to the cooking, I suggest recipe ideas,” said Forrest.

Ultimate Braai Master Live

Last year the pair hosted the first edition of the Ultimate Braai Master Live at Emperor’s Palace in Kempton Park to much success.

This year the Ultimate Braai Master Live takes place in Montecasino from 25 to 27 October.

The event can be described as a braai expo taking place at a weekend filled with braai food, braaing demonstrations, braai-themed entertainment and everything that has to do with braaing.

“For us, the idea of combining the two makes sense because sometimes you find that food presentations can be a little bit either a bit too technical or you got someone that is not necessarily a great demonstrator. The comedy has helped bring the audience in,” said Goffe-Wood.

In 2023 comedians were teamed up with chefs and the whole experience epitomised Forrest and Goffe-Wood’s chemistry.

“I chose the comedians [last year] very specifically as guys who could think off the cuff. It’s mostly improvised and it’s interactive with the audience, it makes it far more engaging,” said Forrest.

Even for Goffe-Wood who is the chef, having a comedian brings something different to the whole experience.

“We paired all the chefs with comedians and it made a huge difference. Also, while you’re demonstrating as a chef and something goes wrong or you’re sorting out a pot, you’re not worried about having this dead silence because he’s [comic] engaging the crowd.”

