Nkateko Mabunda stars in new SABC 1 comedy-drama ‘DiChipi by JiK’iZinto’

Nkateko plays the character of Nthabiseng on the show...

Rising star Nkateko Mabunda has landed a role in the upcoming comedy-drama series, DiChipi by JiK’iZinto, set to premiere on SABC 1 on Thursday.

Mabunda portrays Nthabiseng Moseki, an introverted teenager on a journey of self-discovery.

Speaking to The Citizen, the 21-year-old actress described her character as “an introverted teenager navigating her identity. She is mostly a follower and lives in her own head but has a lovely persona.”

She said she hopes that Nthabiseng’s journey will inspire viewers to make informed decisions, particularly regarding mental health and relationships.

“The series will resonate with South African youth by providing relatable scenarios that encourage self-expression and the exploration of personal challenges,” she said.

Reflecting on her time on set, Mabunda spoke about a pivotal scene that marked a turning point in Nthabiseng’s storyline.

“It was challenging but also incredibly rewarding to see how much the character grew in that moment,” she added.

Mabunda shared that as she continues to build her acting career, she also has other creative pursuits.

“I want to write for different shows, produce projects, and delve into the fashion world.”

She added: “My advice to aspiring actors is to never pay to join an agency. Believe in yourself and keep working on your craft.”

ALSO READ: Theresa kom los uit Wessel se wrede greep – skokwending in ‘Diepe Waters’

‘DiChipi by JiK’iZinto’ aims to inspire young viewers to make informed decisions

Set in Soshanguve and Mabopane, DiChipi by JiK’iZinto follows three friends whose bond is tested when a chaotic night threatens their community centre.

The series highlights the resilience and determination of South African youth as they navigate the challenges of life while finding strength in their shared love for music, comedy, and mixed martial arts.

It also aims to inspire young viewers to make informed life choices.

The cast includes Azande Mkhungo, Lesego Jacobs, Lauren Smit, and Keenan Angelo Arrison, to name just a few.

You can watch DiChipi by JiK’iZinto on Thursday 17 October, at 18:30 on SABC 1.

SABC 1 to broadcast an exciting new dramedy titled DiChipi by @Jikizinto_za.



The series follows three unlikely friends who rely on each other after a chaotic night that places the future of their community centre in jeopardy.



Read more https://t.co/YLaIsYuthL… pic.twitter.com/oLBPYkwijS — SABC 1 (@Official_SABC1) October 10, 2024

NOW READ: ‘MasterChef SA’ heats up: Wild card Refe stuns as top contenders slip