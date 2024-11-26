Gregory Maqoma celebrates Vuyani Dance Theatre’s 25 years by taking dance to the people

The Vuyani Dance Theatre celebrates its 25th anniversary at the Newtown Cultural Precinct through dance

It’s quite significant that the Vuyani Dance Theatre (VDT) celebrates its 25th anniversary in a year when the country marks its 30 years of democracy.

“It’s an incredible milestone and a deeply emotional journey for us. Celebrating 25 years means reflecting on the resilience, creativity, and dedication that have kept VDT alive and thriving,” VDT founder and Executive Director Gregory Maqoma tells The Citizen.

In the first weekend of December the VDT, in collaboration with Arts Alive Festival and other stakeholders, will celebrate its 25 years at an event at the Newtown Cultural Precinct with an outdoor experience that celebrates the joy and love of dance, culture, food and community.

Vuyani Dance Theatre’s journey

The significance of the country and the VDT’s shared notable anniversaries is symbolic of the possibilities of a black child in a new South Africa.

Maqoma founded the VDT in 1999. The idea came to him around the time when he was studying at the Performing Arts Research and Training Studios in Belgium under the direction of Teresa De Keersmaeker.

For him, this was the first time that he had been away from Mzansi for such a long time that he was able to look at South Africa from the outside.

“It was there that I was able to think about my position as a black African particularly during a time in the country when the landscapes the political and cultural were changing so rapidly,” he said.

The Vuyani Dance Theatre (VDT) is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year in a celebration of dance. Picture: Supplied

During this period he created his first independent work outside an institution titled Rhythm 123.

The aforementioned work considered Johannesburg as a concrete slab with its rules, culture and urban setting.

When reflecting on this, Maqoma realised that his creation of work was somehow not only pulling him into the context of the complexity of an urban setting, but also the complexity of South Africa post-apartheid.

“Thus I wanted to create a space for artists to come together, for artists to develop so that they can be part of the complexity and start to define it one or another, but through the body.”

Possibilities of the black child

The VDT has shaped South African contemporary dance, blending innovation with cultural storytelling since its inception.

Speaking to The Citizen while in Stockholm, Sweden, for the premier of White Box a new body of work in collaboration with Belgian-based designer Sabie Theunissen, Maqoma said the VDT 25-year celebration is a testament to the resilience and creativity of South Africa’s black communities.

“It embodies the idea that with vision, dedication, and support, a black child can achieve greatness, no matter their background,” he shared.

“Our journey aligns with the aspirations of a democratic South Africa—fostering equality, opportunity, and hope.”

This anniversary celebration honours VDT’s artistic legacy while engaging the Johannesburg community in an immersive dance experience, Maqoma said the celebration is to honour those who’ve been part of their journey.

“…and to remind ourselves of the transformative power of dance as a force for connection and change. But more importantly to celebrate the value chain and placing children and young adults at the centre of the celebration,” he shared.

Accessing dance

One of the activities which are part of the anniversary celebrations is Dance Workshops which will be engaging and interactive dance workshops hosted at the Moving Into Dance and Vuyani Dance studios.

“The workshops were born from our mission to make dance accessible to everyone,” said the renowned choreographer.

“Dance is a universal language, and by creating interactive and engaging experiences, we invite people to connect with the art form on a personal level.”

The workshop will be facilitated by acclaimed artists Jo-Anne Georgina Petersen, Britain’s Got Talent Grand finalist Musa Motha, Roseline Wilkens and Maqoma himself.

“These workshops allow families and communities to not only observe but also participate, breaking down barriers between the performer and the audience. This accessibility is a core value of VDT and a reflection of our commitment to inclusivity.”

There will be storytelling by the esteemed Dr Gcina Mhlophe, a children’s Play Area, and online photographic exhibitions featuring the work of popular photographer Arthur Dlamini.

A people-centred celebration

Maqoma said people are what inspired him to take this route of celebrating VDT’s 25 years.

“It’s about everyone who has been touched by our work, and we wanted the celebration to feel inclusive and meaningful. It is also about going back to indigenous games and storytelling under the tree,” he said.

The award-winning Maqoma said learning is inter-generational and often taps into history and that is the reason they roped in Mhlophe.

“As a storyteller who will be under a tree, and on the other hand, we have artists like Musa Motha who teach a master inclusive class giving focus to people living with disabilities.”

“We wanted to reflect on our roots and look forward to the future. Each activity was carefully curated to showcase our journey, impact, and commitment to using dance as a medium to inspire and engage.

