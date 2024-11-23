SA tour, Netflix, Coachella: All things Tyla this December and next year

Tyla is set to wrap up the year with a bang...

After an extraordinary year filled with career-defining moments, South African superstar Tyla is gearing up for an even bigger finish in December and an exciting year ahead.

The 22-year-old Grammy Award-winning artist has achieved remarkable milestones this year, including winning multiple MTV EMAs, a Grammy, and an MTV VMA. She also dazzled at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and more.

All things Tyla to look forward to

SA concert tour

Tyla will headline her own concerts in December, performing at Cape Town’s GrandWest Grand Arena on 5 December and Pretoria’s SunBet Arena on 7 December.

Before the tour, she will make a special appearance in Johannesburg on 4 December at Coke Studios, where she will debut her new single, Tears, created in collaboration with Coke Studios, live for the first time.

“My music is all about creating connections, sharing culture, and influences from all over the world, and I know fans will feel that in Tears. I can’t wait to see everyone, including my fans, friends, and family, in Johannesburg and share this unforgettable experience together,” she said in a statement.

Coachella 2025

Tyla is also gearing up for her long-awaited Coachella debut. Although she was originally scheduled to perform at the renowned US festival earlier this year, she had to cancel due to an injury.

Next year, Tyla will perform alongside global icons like Lady Gaga, Missy Elliott, and FKA Twigs at Coachella, which takes place from 11–13 April and 18–20 April at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

“Had many opportunities to go but swore to myself that the first time I go to Coachella, imma be performing… and look now,” Tyla wrote on X.

"Had many opportunities to go but swore to myself that the first time I go to Coachella, imma be performing… and look now," Tyla wrote on X.

Netflix appearance

In addition to her musical achievements, Tyla will appear in Sabrina Carpenter’s Christmas musical special, A Nonsense Christmas, premiering on Netflix on 6 December.

The special will feature duets with renowned artists, including Shania Twain, Kali Uchis, and Chappell Roan.

