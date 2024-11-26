‘The Magic Box’ delivers a spellbinding journey of joy and self-discovery

Discover the enchanting debut of Disney’s The Magic Box in South Africa—a theatrical journey of joy, nostalgia, and self-discovery.

Somewhere between the breathtaking choreography, enchanting music, and timeless Disney nostalgia, Disney’s The Magic Box transformed a simple evening into an unforgettable journey of self-discovery and joy.

With its opening night on Sunday at Montecasino in Johannesburg, the production not only dazzled but deeply resonated with the audience and left many, myself included, feeling healed and inspired.

From the moment the lights dimmed and the curtains parted, it was clear this wasn’t just another theatre production.

The official “magic box” came alive, seamlessly incorporating beloved Disney classics—from the adventurous melodies of Moana to the fiery energy of the mob scene from Beauty and the Beast.

This ingenious blending of old and new brought waves of delight, a fitting tribute to Disney’s rich storytelling legacy.

ALSO READ: Coldplay’s ‘Moon Music’: A new vibe, same heartbeat

Behind the scenes: The heart and vision

Speaking to The Citizen, The Magic Box creative producer and co-writer Felipe Gamba’s passion is palpable. Her passion is bringing Disney’s magic to untapped regions like South Africa.

“This show had to reach places in the world that don’t often get Broadway Disney experiences,” he shared.

Having worked with Disney Theatrical for years, the producer emphasised the significance of giving voice and presence to countries brimming with talent and culture.

This mission was evident in how the production balanced its Disney roots with local flair.

“You just arrive into a culture and listen,” the producer explained, revealing how the team adapted the show based on the South African cast and crew’s creative energy.

The result was a production that felt globally iconic and deeply personal to its setting.

The performers: Bringing magic to life

Exuding enthusiasm about her role, Pule Buys— who played Daisy Duck— shared how her character brought resilience and hunger as an artist.

“I hope the audience learns it’s okay to be who you are,” Buys said, reflecting her unapologetically raw and vibrant character.

Additionally, lead actor Ashley Scott, who played Mara, described her role as deeply transformative.

“Mara is anyone—she’s you, your mom, your dad,” she said.

The character’s journey of releasing fears and reconnecting with her inner child was not just a storyline but a universal reminder to embrace joy and introspection.

“Mara has taught me to relinquish the desire to be perfect and focus on what makes me happy.”

ALSO READ: Island Style founder: The clothing exec who hates suits

The Experience: Magic Beyond the Stage

Furthermore, as someone who grew up with Disney’s timeless tales, I found The Magic Box to be more than a nostalgic trip. It was cathartic.

Watching the cast bring this extraordinary story to life healed my inner child.

The show’s message of rediscovering joy and resilience resonated deeply, a sentiment echoed by the lead actor’s hope that audiences would re-evaluate their choices and reconnect with themselves after watching the show.

The engineering marvel of the moving box, the mesmerising puppetry, and the seamless incorporation of music and visuals created an immersive experience.

Every detail—from the costumes to the fluid choreography—was a testament to the dedication of the team behind the production.

A Journey Worth Taking

Disney’s The Magic Box is more than a theatre show; it’s a reminder of the magic that resides within us all.

Whether you’re a Disney devotee or a theatre enthusiast, this production is an experience not to be missed.

In conclusion, for me, it was an evening of enchantment, healing, and sheer joy. A testament to the transformative power of storytelling.

NOW READ: Disney’s ‘The Magic Box’ brings enchanting musical to Joburg stage