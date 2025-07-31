Gregory Maqoma on portraying one of his ancestors on ‘Shaka iLembe’

Gregory Maqoma appeared on Shaka iLembe as one of his ancestors: King Ngcika, the father of King Maqoma.

It’s not every day that one gets to portray their ancestor on TV. However, choreographer Gregory Maqoma had the pleasure of playing King Ngcika on the TV show Shaka iLembe.

“My participation in the role was a very last-minute call, and I only agreed to it due to the close proximity to the character who is my ancestor, King Ngcika, the father of King Maqoma,” Maqoma told The Citizen.

The renowned choreographer appeared on the sixth episode of the second season of Shaka iLembe, alongside singer-songwriter Bongeziwe Mabandla, who portrayed King Hintsa ka-Khawuta.

“I believe we all come from greatness, and to see representation of different ethnic groups is itself acknowledging our existence as people of this continent and that we co-exist,” shared the Vuyani Dance Theatre founder.

Prepared for the role

Maqoma said it was a bit of a case of opportunity meeting preparation when he was asked to play the role of Ngcika.

In 2023, Maqoma celebrated his 50th birthday. He presented his work Exit/Exist at the Market Theatre, which pays homage to King Maqoma.

Exit/Exist reflects and explores the memory and legacy of Maqoma’s ancestor, Chief Jongumsobomvu Maqoma, one of the most renowned Xhosa leaders, who was born in 1798 and arrested when he ordered the English colonisers to liberate land belonging to the Xhosa people. Chief Maqoma died in 1873 on Robben Island.

“Fortunately, I have done extensive research when I created my work, my stage work Exit/Exist, paying homage to King Maqoma,” shared the dancer.

His role on Shaka iLembe was not an on-screen debut; some decades ago, he had a cameo on e.tv’s Backstage.

Before being asked to be on Shaka iLembe, Maqoma had already been contributing to the choreography and serving as a consultant on the show.

Maqoma shared how one of his responsibilities was “assisting the main actors to access their spiritual connection and depth of the characters” behind the scenes.

“Certainly I will not appear in the coming episodes, though I am grateful for the opportunity given,” he said, confirming that he’ll no longer be seen in the coming episodes.

