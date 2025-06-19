‘Her light radiated far’: Celebrity chef Anne Burrell dies at 55

Anne was found unresponsive in the shower.

The ‘Worst Cooks in America’ host Anne Burrell died on Tuesday this week: Picture: X/Twitter

Renowned Food Network chef and television personality Anne Burrell has died at the age of 55.

The Secrets of a Restaurant Chef and Worst Cooks in America star was reportedly found unresponsive in the shower by her husband, Stuart Claxton, on Tuesday morning.

According to TMZ, a medical examiner has not yet determined her official cause of death, but the New York City Fire Department said the incident was reported to them as a cardiac arrest.

Burrell was a celebrated culinary expert with a passion for Italian cuisine, and she made appearances on several Food Network programmes.

She studied culinary arts in Italy and later worked in the kitchens of well-known New York City restaurants, including Felidia and Savoy.

Burrell gained fame as the host of Secrets of a Restaurant Chef and co-host of Worst Cooks in America. In addition to her television career, she also wrote two bestselling cookbooks, Cook Like a Rockstar and Own Your Kitchen: Recipes to Inspire and Empower.

Tributes pour in for Anne Burrell

In a statement, her team said her warmth, spirit and boundless love will remain eternal.

“Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered.

“Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”

Tributes have been pouring in for Burrell on social media. Here are a few reactions from X:

R.I.P. Chef Anne Burrell 💔 We lost a real one. Intense, passionate, and larger than life — I was lucky to spend time with her on Chef Wanted. Her energy lit up every room. Rest easy, Chef. Your fire will never be forgotten. 🔥👩‍🍳 #RIPAnneBurrell #ChefLife #Legend pic.twitter.com/9G8WxULcxp — Michael Pedranti (@PedrantiMi32893) June 18, 2025

