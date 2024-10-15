Ihashi Elimhlophe, Nadia Nakai bestowed with Moshito Music ambassadorship

iHashi Elimhlophe and Nadia Nakai. Th pair was named ambassadors of the Moshito Music Conference & Exhibition. Picture: nadianakai/Instagram

South African music icon Bheki ‘Ihashi Elimhlophe’ Ngcobo was on Monday announced as an ambassador of this year’s Moshito Music Conference and Exhibition alongside hip-hop artist Nadia Nakai.

“I’m proud to be an ambassador for this event, which celebrates and preserves our rich cultural heritage,” said Ihashi Elimhlophe.

Established in 2004, Moshito is a four-day event dedicated to fostering innovation, collaboration, and growth within the African music landscape.

Being named an ambassador caps off an eventful year for Ihashi Elimhlophe who just a few weeks ago was one of the headline acts at the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz where he gave a captivating performance.

In August, Ihashi Elimhlophe celebrated four decades of marriage to his wife Linah Ngcobo, this year he commemorated 45 years in the music industry. Last year the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) honoured him with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

“I think it’s all about respect,” Ihashi Elimhlophe told The Citizen at the time. “Respecting myself, my job and those who I work with has made me get this far.”

Ihashi Elimhlophe is one of the country’s celebrated Maskandi artists, with an extensive catalogue that includes his 1986 debut album Hololo; he has travelled the world sharing his music with fans of his traditional sounds. He has also collaborated with younger artists such as Boom Shaka and Oskido.

Merger of modernity and tradition

Chairperson of the Moshito Music Conference & Exhibition, Stanley Khoza said the two ambassadors represent a merger of modernity and tradition.

“Nadia’s global influence in hip-hop and Ihhashi’s dedication to preserving traditional African sounds reflect the core of what Moshito stands for. Their voices will enrich the discussions and performances at this year’s conference, helping us navigate the future of African music.”

Moshito serves as a platform for knowledge exchange, industry insights, and cultural celebration, attracting music professionals, artists, and enthusiasts from across the globe.

Ihashi Elimhlophe sees Moshito as more than just a conference, but a movement.

“It’s about ensuring that the stories and sounds of Africa continue to thrive, even as we embrace new technologies and trends,” he said.

For Nadia, the ambassadorship gives her an opportunity to guide the future of African music.

“This platform is about pushing boundaries and giving African artists the space to explore new opportunities while staying true to our roots,” she said.

“I’m excited to be part of conversations that will help guide the future of African music.”

In recent years, the rise of streaming platforms, artificial intelligence in music production, and online music monetisation have created both new opportunities and challenges for African artists.

The conference will address these issues through panel discussions, workshops, and performances led by experts in the field.

Day one of Moshito will see conference sessions and workshops hosted and will end with a Moshito Gospel Festival Sponsored by SAMPRA in the evening.

There will be industry panels and artists showcases and later that evening Moshito will host the Moshito Afro World Night Signature Festival Sponsored by DSAC.

On the final day of the festival, the Moshito Street Festival will place at Constitution Hill.

