Solly Moholo’s management addresses vocals exploitation allegations

This was not the first time that Sinky Mathe claimed the legendary singer had used his vocals.

Sinky Mathe claims he is the voice behind the late Solly Moholo’s hit songs. Solly Moholo(left), Sinky Mathe (right). Pictures: Facebook

The management of the late Solly Moholo has dismissed claims that the gospel music icon was merely the face behind his well-known songs.

This follows seasoned gospel singer Sinky Mathe’s allegations during a podcast interview that he was the voice behind some of Moholo’s famous songs.

Speaking to The Citizen, Mathe claimed that he actually sang the tracks on Moholo’s debut album, Ba Mmitsa Tsotsi.

“Solly Moholo first saw me while I was working with the late Mojeremane and Nkosana on an album. He approached me after hearing my voice, saying he was working on a new album and needed a lead artist,” Mathe explained.

“He had already produced the beats and gave me a cassette to practise with. After a month or two, we went to the studio and recorded the album. The whole album was sung by me. I was only 19 at the time, in 1999.”

Last communication between Mathe and Moholo

Mathe said he last heard from Moholo after they recorded the final song on the album.

“I remember after we recorded the last song, the producer suggested to Solly Moholo, ‘Let Sinky be the artist, and you remain as the producer.’

“But Solly said, ‘No, let me talk to Sinky first’, and that was the last time I heard from him. About a month later, I suddenly heard my voice on the radio next door—it was everywhere.”

Mathe further claimed that even on subsequent albums, Moholo continued to use the voices of other artists.

“After me, there is a guy called Solly Matseba who sings on the second album. After Solly Matseba, it was Strike Moshe, and after them, I do not know who he approached.”

Mathe said he tried all he could to fight Moholo but it was difficult as he was gaining prominence in the music industry.

“He was growing bigger, with strong connections. As a young man from Mabopane, how could I afford to fight in court? My parents told me to let it go and leave it in God’s hands.

“We tried everything, from going to the media to speaking on radio and TV, but it seemed like we were marketing him even more.”

In an article published in August 2009 on Mmegi Online, Mathe opened up about how the late singer allegedly stole his vocals.

Solly Moholo’s management response

Speaking on behalf of Solly Moholo’s management, Queen Liya Ngubeni said Moholo was not just a face but a creator of his music.

“All Solly Moholo’s songs are his. He is not just the face of any song,” she said.

Ngubeni also mentioned that Mathe has never approached her directly regarding these allegations.

“As the manager, I have never met him. I am only seeing his claims on the internet,” she added.

Ngubeni declined to comment on whether they were considering legal action against Mathe.

“Solly Moholo is no more. Answering those kinds of questions would be unprofessional. Maybe his son can answer you on that one,” she said.

