iPhupho L’ka Biko: Unshackling alcohol’s grip on society through Amanzi Sessions

Liquor’s presence in the art space has led to countless unfulfilled potential for artists who battled addiction to the bottle.

Nhlanhla Ngqaqu of iPhupho L’ka Biko spoke to The Citizen about the band’s Amanzi Sessions. Picture:@theforgejhb/X

The ever-presence of alcohol is the reason for a number of issues in society, be it gender based violence or ill health.

South African jazz ensemble iPhupho L’ka Biko has created a platform, the Amanzi Sessions to address the issue of alcohol abuse in society.

“Alcohol is prevalent at jam sessions and live performances, sometimes artists are paid with drinks and a meal,” iPhupho L’ka Biko lead-man Nhlanhla Ngqaqu told The Citizen.

Ngqaqu said the idea to host the sessions came when the band was performing at back-to-back gigs and they found themselves naturally consuming booze after those performances.

Umbulelo



thank you to everyone who came through for our first installment of Amanzi Sessions: Love, Healing and Resistance. The first session was fully booked and we dont take your presence for granted especially for a monday. We have been getting great reviews since then.…

“We started to notice that the alcohol consumption of the previous night affected upcoming performances. We’ve also witnessed people who’ve been affected by alcohol in society,” he said explaining what sparked the idea for the sessions.

“We are not demonizing drinking. We’re just saying there are more benefits in sobriety-household are standing today because a number of black women chose not to drink but to take care of their families when the men couldn’t, because of alcohol.”

Just water

The word ‘amanzi’ means water and the sessions’ title is poignant in how these sessions are an attempt to wash away the alcohol’s presence through love, healing and resistance.

The sessions have been held twice since April at The Forge in Braamfontein Johannesburg, with no entry fee but patrons need to book beforehand.

The two sessions that have been held, have seen the paucity of liquor offering patrons water.

“The Forge is a space which hosts performances and sells alcohol…so for them to offer us the space and not sell any alcohol during these sessions is big because they make money through the sale of alcohol.”

“You can feel the lightness (of people not drinking) but also the heaviness of people being in a space where there’s no alcohol because we’re used to having a drink when with people.”

“The audience is quiet and attentive. It’s interesting how people consume the music and how they take in the discussions when there’s no alcohol,” he said.

The response from patrons has been good.

Greetings bahlali



The second installment of Amanzi Sessions is fully booked. Thank you for the love once more, blessings to you and we shall see you tomorrow.



… malifezeke…

The second installment of Amanzi Sessions is fully booked. Thank you for the love once more, blessings to you and we shall see you tomorrow.

“The people have showed up. It’s booked within 48 hours of announcing it. It gets packed and some people end up sitting on the floor.”

The Amanzi Sessions are opened with a performance of two songs and then the guest speaker will take the podium.

Complex issues

Development economist and broadcaster Ayabonga Cawe was the guest speaker at the first Amanzi Sessions while essayist and Pan Africanist Veli Mbhele was the guest at the last session.

These intellectuals and scholars give context to complex issues pertaining to the effects of alcohol in society.

“For example the train from Langlaagte to Naledi station, there’s a beer station at every stop. This means fathers who are expected to come home with money they had worked for, end up not getting home or arriving late because they had been drinking-which destroys families,” averred Ngqaqu.

The first Amanzi session in partnership with @IphuphoLikaBiko was a great success! We sincerely thank our speakers for their valuable insights. Amanzi sessions are all about promoting sobriety and fostering a welcoming environment for socializing without alcohol.

This speaks to how systematic alcohol is placed in society, particularly in black communities where bylaws aren’t adhered to; one can easily spot a tavern in nearly every street, at any township in South Africa.

“We are musicians and these guests share the ideas we have, but are able to articulate ideas we can’t express,” said Ngqaqu.

The next Amanzi Session is expected to be held in early June but Ngqaqu said there’s already been demand from other provinces and cities for the sessions.

