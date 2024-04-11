‘I want to be an example’ – Former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye bags reality TV show

Here is what to expect from the show...

Former Kaizer Chiefs player Junior Khanye is over the moon after bagging a reality show, Fixing the Game: Junior Khanye.

Fixing the Game: Junior Khanye will premiere on Mzansi Wethu DStv Channel 163 on Thursday, 11 July, at 6:30pm.

In this 14-part series, Khanye invites viewers to join him on an off-the-pitch journey as he tackles what he describes as the biggest “game” of his life—a “second chance at life”.

Khanye said he is grateful for the opportunity and wants to set a positive example.

He added: “I know that not everyone gets an opportunity and platform like this one and I know it’s God’s way of helping me teach other people about making the right choices in life.

“I am honoured and humbled, and through this show, I want to be an example that every change you want in your life starts with you.”

ALSO READ: ‘RHODurban’ drama: From Maria’s polygraph test to Slee’s daddy issues, feud with Nonku, and more

Show more than just about Khanye’s time on the field

Viewers will also witness his entrepreneurial endeavours as the owner of a soccer academy, delve into his role as an author, and follow his journey as he reinvents his career as a soccer analyst.

Shirley Adonisi, MultiChoice’s Channel Director for Local Entertainment Channels, said she hopes viewers will enjoy the show.

“Everyone loves a good comeback story, and ‘Fixing the Game’ is one that we hope viewers will enjoy and also identify with.

“We bring reality shows like this one not just for entertainment but hopefully for valuable lessons from some of the most admired public personalities and how they navigate this game called life,” said Adonisi.

NOW READ: ‘I’m a fan of music,’ Mac G announced on Cape Town International Jazz Festival lineup