Man arrested for allegedly intoxicating and raping stepdaughter

The girl consulted with a social worker when she reported what happened when her mother wasn’t home.

A 45-year-old stepfather was arrested by the South African Police Service (SAPS) after he allegedly gave his 17-year-old stepdaughter alcohol and later raped her while her mother wasn’t home.

The SAPS Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit in Thabong, Free State, is investigating a case of rape after the teenage girl was allegedly raped by her stepfather on Monday at around 4pm.

The crime was referred to the police to lay a charge after the victim’s mother took her daughter to the Department of Social Development on Tuesday as they had an appointment.

Mother wasn’t home

The girl was subsequently allowed to consult with a social worker in the absence of her mother when she reported what happened when her mother wasn’t home.

“Allegedly, on 6 April 2024, at about 4pm, her mother was not home when her stepfather gave her liquor, and she went to sleep. He approached her while she was sleeping and instructed her to undress her pants. He then raped her,” said police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng.

After the traumatic ordeal, the girl reported the incident to her brother.

Thakeng confirmed that a case of rape was registered, and the stepfather was arrested on Tuesday.

He is expected to appear at the Welkom Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Man sentenced for raping and impregnating teen stepdaughter

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court in Gauteng sentenced a stepfather to life imprisonment for raping and impregnating his partner’s daughter.

The rapes were committed over some time. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the girl did not report the rapes because the accused had threatened to kill her.

“The victim was 15 years old when she reported the incidents on 25 June 2022. She stated that she was raped since the age of 11,” Mjonondwane said.

“At the time of reporting, she had just given birth. The state conducted DNA and paternity tests on the accused and the newborn child. The results were positive.”

Additional reporting by Nicholas Zaal