Entertainment

Home » Entertainment

Singer Portia Monique responds to fan calls for Spring Fiesta performance

Picture of Bonginkosi Tiwane

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

23 June 2025

04:37 pm

The calls for Monique to be part of The Layabouts' set stem from classic House songs that the duo has with the singer.

Singer Portia Monique

Singer Portia Monique has expressed her desire to perform at this year’s Spring Fiesta. Picture: Portia Monique/Facebook

UK-based Deep and Soulful House duo The Layabouts will be one of the headline acts at this year’s Spring Fiesta.

However, some House fans are disappointed not to see vocalist Portia Monique’s name, who, too, would like to perform in South Africa, as part of the line-up.

The calls for Monique to be part of The Layabouts’ set stem from classic House songs the duo has with the singer, the biggest of which is Do Better.

In its announcement of The Layabouts as the first headliner, the organisers stated that the duo would perform alongside acclaimed vocalist Imaani, a long-time collaborator of the pair.

The Spring Fiesta is an annual music festival hosted at the Wild Waters Complex in Ekurhuleni.

Imaani’s collaborative work with the duo has also produced some classics, with Found My Light being the most recognisable.

ALSO READ: Minnie Dlamini out as Selbeyonce returns to Gagasi FM

Spring Fiesta

Spring Fiesta delivers a weekend of world-class music, energy, and unity, with more surprises in store to mark the 15-year milestone.

The six uniquely curated stages are expected to attract talent from South Africa and around the globe. From House to Hip Hop, Amapiano to AfroTech, the sounds of Spring Fiesta are as diverse and dynamic as its fans.

Additional acts are expected to be announced in the coming months, culminating in October.

More than 10 000 music lovers are expected to gather at this year’s edition, which promises more than just performances, but a full-scale celebration of culture, creativity, and 15 years of unforgettable memories.

NOW READ: ‘We’re handling this with the utmost seriousness’: Bolt SA on TikToker’s alleged abduction

Read more on these topics

Ekurhuleni festival singer

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Iran strike: Another fuel crisis looming?
Politics WATCH: Floyd Shivambu ‘a total failure as a politician’ – analyst
Weather Get your blankets out: Cold front to hit Gauteng this week
South Africa Ramaphosa calls for dialogue to end Israel-Iran conflict
Politics Floyd Shivambu not on list of MK party members going to parliament

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp