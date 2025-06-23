Singer Portia Monique responds to fan calls for Spring Fiesta performance

The calls for Monique to be part of The Layabouts' set stem from classic House songs that the duo has with the singer.

Singer Portia Monique has expressed her desire to perform at this year’s Spring Fiesta. Picture: Portia Monique/Facebook

UK-based Deep and Soulful House duo The Layabouts will be one of the headline acts at this year’s Spring Fiesta.

However, some House fans are disappointed not to see vocalist Portia Monique’s name, who, too, would like to perform in South Africa, as part of the line-up.

What about @PortiaMonique_ ? Why is she not part of the line up🙁 https://t.co/9RH10HrJpC — The_Native_Son🌞🇿🇦🏴‍☠️ (@Manny_867) June 19, 2025

The calls for Monique to be part of The Layabouts’ set stem from classic House songs the duo has with the singer, the biggest of which is Do Better.

In its announcement of The Layabouts as the first headliner, the organisers stated that the duo would perform alongside acclaimed vocalist Imaani, a long-time collaborator of the pair.

I literally cried myself to sleep last night, because of this… https://t.co/sG2uOkyuqA — Portia Monique (@PortiaMonique_) June 6, 2025

The Spring Fiesta is an annual music festival hosted at the Wild Waters Complex in Ekurhuleni.

Imaani’s collaborative work with the duo has also produced some classics, with Found My Light being the most recognisable.

Spring Fiesta

Spring Fiesta delivers a weekend of world-class music, energy, and unity, with more surprises in store to mark the 15-year milestone.

The six uniquely curated stages are expected to attract talent from South Africa and around the globe. From House to Hip Hop, Amapiano to AfroTech, the sounds of Spring Fiesta are as diverse and dynamic as its fans.

Additional acts are expected to be announced in the coming months, culminating in October.

More than 10 000 music lovers are expected to gather at this year’s edition, which promises more than just performances, but a full-scale celebration of culture, creativity, and 15 years of unforgettable memories.

