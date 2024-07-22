How Dixon and Co grabbed their opportunity in Boks’ win against Portugal

And Makazole Mapimpi was back to his try-scoring best, crossing the line for three tries in the 64-21 win in Bloemfontein.

Springbok debutant Ruan Venter, is backed up by Ben-Jason Dixon who picked up his second cap, in the past weekend’s match against Portugal in Bloemfontein. Picture: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images

Springbok newbies Ben-Jason Dixon and Ruan Venter were thrilled with the opportunity they received to show what they could do, in the Boks’ 64-21 thumping of Portugal in Bloemfontein over the past weekend.

Loose forward Dixon, who made his debut last month in the Boks’ opening Test of the season against Wales at Twickenham, received his second cap and first start against the Portuguese and put in a barn storming performance over the 80 minutes.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus has also compared him with Pieter-Steph du Toit, and he has certainly given himself a good chance of being selected to the Boks’ Rugby Championship squad which will be named on Tuesday.

“It was a pleasant experience slotting into the group and especially working with the senior players, who have been so accommodating and helpful,” said Dixon after the match.

“One of the main things that stood out for me was how those players take what is discussed in the week and manage to implement it on game day.

“Since the beginning of the week everyone was focused on the task at hand because the coaches made it clear that we should not underestimate Portugal, and each one of us just wanted to go out there and give our best, and we enjoyed the match thoroughly.”

Surprise inclusion

Venter was a surprise inclusion for the game against Portugal, after it was thought a red card for the Lions in May had scuppered his chances of making his Bok debut this season.

He was red carded in the Lions’ penultimate United Rugby Championship game of the season against Glasgow Warriors, and was subsequently handed a four-match ban, which ruled him out of the Bok squad to face Wales, and he was also not picked in the Incoming Series squad or the 14-man standby group.

However, he was subsequently named in the match 23 for the game against the Portuguese and made his debut off the bench, and put in some strong carries and big tackles in the second half.

“It was emotional for me and my family, and personally a great opportunity. If you told me two weeks ago that I’d be making my Test debut, I wouldn’t have believed it. It came as a surprise, and it was an amazing moment,” said Venter.

“It was a fantastic occasion to learn, both from the more experienced players and also to experience playing Test rugby, and it meant a lot for a few of us to receive the opportunity to showcase our abilities.”

Mapimpi magic

One of the most capped players in the match 23 that played, double World Cup winner and try scoring machine Makazole Mapimpi ran in a hat trick of tries against the Portuguese, but was as humble as ever, crediting his teammates for getting him over the line.

“Personally, I just take things as they come. The key for me is to focus on my game, and I have to thank my teammates for putting me in a position to score those tries.

“For me it’s important to take the opportunities when you see it, and I’m glad I could do that for the team,” said Mapimpi.