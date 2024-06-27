Kairo Forbes nominated for Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards but faces stiff competition

Kairo is nominated alongside Nigeria’s Dream Catchers Academy, Biko’s Manna from Mzansi and WizKid's son, Boluwatife Balogun.

Kairo Forbes, the eight-year-old daughter of DJ Zinhle and the late rap artist Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes has been nominated for the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in the Favourite African Kidfluencer category.

“Who’s superstar baby is this? I’m so proud of my baby Kairo Forbes. Please help me congratulate Kairo on her Nickelodeon nomination,” wrote DJ Zinhle congratulating her daughter on Instagram.

the 45th edition kids’ awards will premiere on 17 July on NickToons on DStv.

“The vibrancy and ingenuity of African talent continues to shine on the global stage,” said vice president of Paramount Africa for Comedy Central Africa, Nickelodeon & Creative Services Dillon Khan.

“The 2024 Nickelodeon KCA nominations are a testament to our continent’s exceptional creativity and we’re immensely proud to showcase these African creators globally.”

Also nominated: Dream Catchers, Biko’s Manna, Boluwatife Balogun, DJ Wysei

Kairo will face stiff competition in the category as she’s nominated alongside Nigeria’s Dream Catchers Academy known for their well-choreographed videos on the internet.

South African sibling ensemble Biko’s Manna is also nominated in the category. Biko’s Manna which is made up of 13-year-old Manna, 16-year-old Nhlangothi and eight-year-old Mfundo recently appeared on America’s Got Talent (AGT).

The trio sang Bobby McFerrin’s Don’t Worry Be Happy which left the hard-to-please Simon Cowell satisfied.

Actor and AGT host Terry Crews was also impressed by the talented young musicians. “The kids are bringing the talent this year on #AGT,” said Crews in a post.

The South Africans who are grandchildren of veteran artist Tu Nokwe also performed at the DC Jazz Festival and then went to join Jennifer Hudson on her talk show.

“We have no words to express how grateful we are to be called back Jennifer Hudson Show. To think that we sat on the couch where every artist and amazing person has sat on, was so humbling and we were filled with so much joy and loved chatting with you,” the siblings said in the post.

The trio has built an ardent following in the last year or so, even grabbing the attention of British singer Jacob Collier.

Nigerian influencer Boluwatife Balogun is also nominated. The 13-year-old influencer is the son of global star, WizKid. The nominees are rounded up by DJ Wysei from Nigeria.

