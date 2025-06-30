Wilson B Nkosi to receive Lifetime Achievement honour

Wilson is being recognised for his decades-long contribution to South African broadcasting and voice artistry.

Veteran radio broadcaster and voiceover legend Wilson B Nkosi is set to receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the inaugural South African Voiceover Awards (TSVA).

The first-ever South African Voiceover Awards, hosted by The Voiceover Factory, will take place on Saturday, 4 October, in Sandton, Johannesburg.

The awards are dedicated to nurturing talent, promoting inclusivity, and elevating the voiceover industry.

The Metro FM presenter is being recognised for his decades-long contribution to South African broadcasting and voice artistry.

“With a career that has inspired generations, brought communities together, and set the standard for excellence, uBab’ Nkosi is truly a national treasure.

“We are beyond excited to honour a voice that echoes in the hearts of millions,” said Sinemivuyo Mpulu, President of the TSVA and Marketing Head at The Voiceover Factory.

ALSO READ: Abigail Kubheka’s 68 years in the industry to be honoured in concert

Celebrating excellence in the voiceover industry

Announced in April, the South African Voiceover Awards were developed to acknowledge the growing influence and artistry of voice professionals across the nation.

This year, the ceremony will celebrate excellence across the industry, highlighting artists in all 11 official languages, with 25 awards to be presented in 14 categories.

Among the categories are Best Voiceover Artist of the Year (Male and Female), Best Newcomer, and the Lifetime Achievement Award — the night’s highest honour.

“This is more than an awards show. It’s a celebration of the power of voice, a platform to uplift industry standards, and a tribute to the diverse tapestry of South African storytelling,” Mpulu said.

Entries for the awards opened on 23 April and will close on 8 August 2025. Voiceover artists from across the country are invited to submit their work through the official TSVA website.

NOW READ: How Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux is opening doors for SA’s deaf and disabled youth