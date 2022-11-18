Kick off the game with the Angostura Rock Shandy!

Sponsored

Gone are the days of complicated, heavy-handed drinks. Today, it’s all about quality over quantity, and the onside mocktail, the Angostura Rock Shandy, is just the refresher you need to quench your summer thirst at the start of a big game! It’s even a favourite of SA’s own Ox Nché and Malcolm Marx. In fact, the two took some time off the field and headed to the kitchen to coach us on how to make our own:

Video: #ANGOSTURA® Rock Shandy 2022 – #BitterBlokke

Break through the defense line

By the glass

Start by lining up your ingredients. Then deploy your strongest ice blocks in the mid-field (go blokke!). Get your zesty flanks in position and tackle the lemonade with a soda water chaser. Drop 5 – 10 dashes of bitters – now scrum!

By the jug

Photo: Angostura Rock Shandy Jug

Or instead of one-on-ones, it’s simple enough to throw together a Lazy Rock Shandy jug for the entire team. 50/50 lemonade and soda water, ice and 15 – 20 dashes of Angostura aromatic bitters – and there’s it.

Snack attack

With a big thirst comes a big appetite – and we all know how long a braai can take – so keep everyone satisfied in the meantime with a delicious snack fit for the biggest prop. The ‘70s party snack, Deviled Eggs are making a comeback. Like the Angostura Rock Shandy, it is a legend for a reason! This twist on the classic makes an egg-sellent starter.

BE-DEVILED EGGS

INGREDIENTS (Makes 24):

6 Tbsp mayonnaise

2 Tbsp grated Pecorino-Romano or other tangy cheese

1 tsp Angostura aromatic bitters

1 tsp mustard powder or Dijon mustard (optional)

1/8 tsp cayenne pepper

12 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and halved lengthwise

2 Tbsp finely diced celery

1 Tbsp finely chopped green onion

Salt to taste

Paprika (optional garnish)

METHOD:

In a small bowl, stir together mayonnaise, grated cheese, Angostura aromatic bitters, mustard (if using), and cayenne pepper.

In a medium bowl, combine egg yolks, celery and onion. Mash with a fork until crumbly. Stir in the mayonnaise mixture. Season with salt to taste, and add more cayenne pepper if desired.

Spoon into egg-white halves. Sprinkle with paprika if desired. Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to serve.

Half time

Do you think you can do a better job than the ref? You could win your very own Rugby Home Referee Kit, which includes Springboks merchandise and a Lazy Rock Shandy kit complete with Angostura aromatic bitters when you enter at www.AngosturaRockShandy.co.za.

Angostura aromatic bitters is also giving away spot prizes on its social media pages. If you don’t want to miss out, keep your eyes peeled to Angostura South Africa on Facebook /Angostura South Africa and Instagram @AngosturaZA #AngosturaRockShandy.

The competition runs until the end of November 2022. Nevermind ten minutes, two is all you need. Aaaand engage!

Over time

Remember to always keep a bottle of Angostura aromatic bitters on hand for that extra dash to the finish line. You can get your hands on a bottle at all leading liquor outlets countrywide.

Or head down to your favourite cocktail bar or country club to watch the game and get your Angostura Rock Shandy fix.